After securing a huge, though controversial win over Dillon Danis in celebrity boxing, Logan Paul caught up with Ariel Helwani in the ring to talk about the fight, his feelings, and his future.

Now, after having about two dozen security guards storm the ring after the, shall we say, unusual win, one would think Paul would maybe have a rematch on his mind to definitively prove that he's the better boxer, but curiously enough, the “ImPaulsive One” had a very different fight on his mind: Challenging Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

“I want that US Title,” Logan Paul told Ariel Helwani after his controversial win. “Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once, brother, and I'm coming for that US Championship!”

Whoa, was that something WWE already had planned with Paul for his return, as he is on the poster for Crown Jewel and will probably be challenging for some sort of title at that show when it comes around in November? Or did Paul instead do it on imPaulse, using his platform to shoot his shot and achieve his goal of becoming a WWE Champion? Either way, Mysterio caught wind of the challenge, and he let it be known that, if the SummerSlam winner wants a fight, the WWE Hall of Famer isn't hard to find.

“Logan Paul just call me out?” Rey Mysterio asked. “I’m not hard to find homie. Every Friday Night on SmackDown.”

Would it be cool to see Paul secure a win over Mysterio at Crown Jewel? Sure, Mysterio has long been tabbed a transitional champion following his surprise win over Austin Theory, and yet, after 65 days with the belt, he still doesn't have a clear challenger for his strap unless Bobby Lashley takes a liking to the title once more. Give Paul the belt, feature him on SmackDown for a few weeks, and then let someone like Kevin Owens come in and carry the belt into the new year at Survivor Series. Book it, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Paul is clearly into it.

Unreal ending of Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight 😂🤣💀pic.twitter.com/nMZ3F2ZJRg — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 14, 2023

Logan Paul reveals how WWE felt about his boxing ambitions.

Before Logan Paul made his declaration to Ariel Helwani about wanting to fight Rey Mysterio with the United States Championship on the line, the do-it-all entertainer sat down for an interview with the BT Sport correspondent on his MMA Hour Show to discuss his decision to get back into the boxing ring while still being under contract with WWE.

Though some may question the decision, for Paul, the decision to get back in the boxing ring made perfect sense, as he feels as though he's just built for contact sports, especially considering what it can do for his brand.

“I don’t know what else to do, Ariel. I really don’t know what else to do. I have this frame that is attuned for combat. I like to work hard. I like to beat people up. I like when they try to beat me up back. It’s a good vehicle for the business that I’m building. It’s just a good platform, and I love it,” Logan Paul said via Fightful.

“Boxing is just so much more intensely violent. Both sports have their danger, and both extremely primal. I often feel like I’m born in the wrong generation. I like the idea of two men, two women, humans going at it with all they have. I don’t know, I just feel like I’m built for it. Boxing ignited a certain part of my brain that wrestling doesn’t, and wrestling ignites a certain part of my brain that boxing doesn’t. I like going back and forth. Also, who’s doing it? I gotta make a legacy somehow.”

Asked if WWE has any issue with his decision to get back in the ring, Paul said no, noting that the promotion has been very accommodating, which is nice, considering he's far from done with pursuing his wrestling ambitions.

“We gotta find a time in the schedule to carve out a time to box,” Paul noted. “I am technically a full-time wrestler. I’m on the roster, I have a contract, and it’s also a goal of mine to get WWE championships. I didn’t just come to partake. I came to take over. You don’t do that if you’re hopping in and out of the sport. So we gotta find time to box and find time to wrestle, and they’ve been very accommodating.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Paul was already hinting about his championship aspirations before the fight even started, and he probably already had something in mind for after the fight, assuming he secured the win. Now, imagine what would have happened had he lost? Fortunately, fans don't have to.