Unfortunately, there are many times where the build-up to a fight is greater than the bout itself. Logan Paul versus Dillon Danis in Manchester, England is undeniably one of those times, as the former dominated the mixed martial artist. But the chaotic ending left fans buzzing and overshadowed everything else.

In the sixth and final round, Danis appeared to attempt a takedown of Paul, which is obviously illegal in boxing, before the referee tried to separate the men. Danis persisted, prompting security to come out and maintain order. He kept swinging as the ring filled up. Logan's brother, Jake Paul, also entered the fray. The madness, which was captured by Steelers Depot, resulted in a Danis disqualification.

Unreal ending of Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight 😂🤣💀pic.twitter.com/nMZ3F2ZJRg — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 14, 2023

If one had just stumbled into a household or restaurant that was showing the pay-per-view event, they might just assume that Paul was at his other job, working as a WWE wrestler. The brawl was reminiscent of Mike Tyson and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin's classic face-off on Monday Night Raw from more than 25 years ago. You could just hear Jim Ross in the background going berserk at such a wild scene.

With all of the animosity that preceded Logan Paul versus Danis, fireworks should have been expected. Personal jabs have been thrown for weeks, which caused Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal to file a restraining order against Danis for remarks he made online about her. Things boiled over at their pre-match press conference, with punches, bottles and microphones all flying.

Aside from all the hysteria, however, there is no doubt of who the better boxer was on this night. Paul dictated the pace of the action, as Danis was mostly passive. “He threw more punches at the security guards than he did in this fight,” one of the commentators quipped.

Regardless of the competitiveness of the bout, those in the AO Arena were definitely left with a memorable experience.