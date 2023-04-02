A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Heading into WrestleMania 39, Logan Paul had more to worry about than simply wrestling former multi-time champion Seth Rollins.

Now granted, that’s a pretty tough task, as Rollins has become WWE’s new standard-bearer for in-ring work, but for Paul, it meant more, as it very well could have been his final match in The Fed, as he noted on his ImPaulsive podcast.

“My contract ends this WrestleMania,” Paul said via Bleacher Report. “My rookie year is about to be up. … A good rookie year.”

Taking the ring alongside a person in a giant Prime energy drink mascot costume that ended up being YouTuber KSI – and not Jake Paul, who fans on Twitter really wanted it to be – Paul emptied his bag of tricks in a big way, hitting frog splashes off the top rope onto the announce table, hitting a GTS that would make CM Punk Kenta proud, even attempting an abbreviated version of his signature spot with Ricochet from The Royal Rumble, even if Rollins picked him out of the air with a perfectly-placed Sweet Chin Music.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Needless to say, Paul did everything he could to try to secure his second-ever win at WrestleMania, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be; Rollins Curb Stomped his foe into submission as he was laid out helplessly on the mat, and the crowd at SoFi was afforded yet another chance to sing their hero’s war hymn after he left the invader for dead.

But hey, I wouldn’t be too disappointed if I was Paul; his efforts were so impressive that he’ll likely be back under contract in no time, maybe even with a nice little bump in pay for exceeding initial expectations too.