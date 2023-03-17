A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After officially being named the host for both nights of WrestleMania 39, an opportunity that should allow the Hollywood resident to get plenty of screen time without taking too many bumps, The Miz is set to maybe, just maybe, become one of the first-ever guests on Logan Paul’s ImPaulsive TV as the show makes its television debut on the penultimate Raw before Mania.

Making an appearance at the WWE 2K23 Launch Event at The El Segundo Brewery in El Segundo, California, an event that saw “Stone Cold” slinging Broken Skull IPAs on 3:16 Day, ClutchPoints’ own Joey Mistretta asked The Miz about what Paul, and his brother Jake, have brought to the professional wrestling world. Unsurprisingly, Miz remains very proud of his former tag team partner, even if they aren’t on the best terms at the moment within the WWE Universe.

“I always enjoy when people come in from the outside world into WWE because it brings a unique talent base,” Miz said. “It brings a whole ‘nother side to an audience that we maybe never even touched on. And Logan has took to wrestling, I’ve said this before, he’s taken to wrestling faster than anyone I’ve ever seen, so he’s done a great job.”

It’s true, not only has Paul proven himself a natural within the squared circle, but his efforts have actually been complemented by Miz in the past, too, as he delivered a very similar quote to The Ringer Wrestling Show back in August of 2022.

“I’m not lying to you, he was the fastest natural talent I have ever seen take to being a professional wrestler, being a WWE superstar. I’ve been doing this for like 23 years now. [He is] the fastest out of anyone. I’m talking celebrity or WWE superstar,” Miz said via Dexetro. “Logan is one of those people who picks something up right off the bat. I would show him something and literally, he would get it right away. It was like, ‘How did you just do that? That usually takes practice and time.’”

Though Paul doesn’t wrestle particularly often in WWE, as he’s only taken part in four matches since first showing up on the promotion’s televised product in April of 2021, the 27-year-old has proven himself a reliable draw capable of making viral moments like his in-air double lariat against Ricochet at The Royal Rumble. If Paul ever decides to fully commit himself to being a professional wrestler, there’s little reason to believe he couldn’t be a champion in WWE or any other company willing to sign him.

The Miz explains his path from Parma, Ohio, to playable character in WWE 2K23.

Elsewhere in his interview with Mistretta, The Miz was asked about how a kid from Cleveland went on to become a WWE Superstar, and “The Awesome One” detailed his journey, including, ironically enough, his time working for UPW right up the road in El Segundo.

“Honestly, being from Cleveland, Ohio, Parma, Ohio, growing up, you never thought you could be a WWE Superstar,” Miz said. “It just wasn’t in the cards for me, I’m six foot nothing, 200 and nothing pounds, it’s just never going to happen. But once I got on a show called ‘The Real Word,’ it made my mind go, ‘you know what? What do you really want to do? What has always been your love?’ and wrestling has always been my love. I started wrestling on the independents, by the way, we’re in El Segundo, this is where I started wrestling. Yeah, El Segundo, UPW Ultimate Pro Wrestling, there was a place called, like RAW 1 or something like that, R1, it was a Jujitsu place. It had a ring in the back and El Segundo was where I started wrestling when I was 21 years old and I didn’t get signed until I was 25, so four years, but look at me now. Look at me now, I’m in a video game, 2k23, you do not want to miss it, it’s amazing.”

What? The Miz wrestled somewhere before WWE? It’s true, before he was splitting his time between RAW House Shows and Deep South Wrestling, The Miz had 15 matches in UPW from 2003-2004, including matches against future boss Adam Pearce, future WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, and Kenny King, who currently wrestles in Impact and was a stalwart of the pre-Tony Khan era of Ring of Honor, according to Cagematch. Though it’s been over two decades since for The Miz, then working under his real name, Mike Mizanin, it’s nice to know that the host of WrestleMania 39 hasn’t forgotten his roots.