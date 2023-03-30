A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With WrestleMania 39 rapidly approaching and his WWE contract set to expire in April, Logan Paul understands that this very well may be his final chance to prove to fans around the world that he’s a legitimate wrestler, not all of the things Seth Rollins has been accusing him of over the past few weeks. Making an appearance on Cold As Balls with Kevin Hart for the LOL! Network, Paul was asked about what his forthcoming match with Rollins at Mania, and the multi-hyphenate let it be known that he’s ready to put on a show.

“I gotta go bigger, dude,” Paul said via Fightful. “I gotta do better than my last performance, which is getting harder and harder to do each time. This is where the WWE is fun, bro. It’s a canvas. They’re so creative. I can come up with anything. It works really well for the type of creator and entertainer I am.”

Asked elsewhere about how he’s been received by fans, Paul noted that even after suffering an MCL injury, he still wanted to put it all on the line for the fans of the WWE Universe.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think they’re receiving me well because I show up. I show up, bro,” Paul said. “I tore my MCL, grade three tear, halfway through my last match in Saudi Arabia, like mangled inside there, and I finished the match because what matters more, in that moment in time, than the millions of people watching? The WWE fandom, it makes you want to do that, though. It makes you want to put it all on the line.”

Will Paul be able to earn himself another contract at WrestleMania 39? While nothing is guaranteed, if his next performance is like his last two, it’ll be hard for Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company to say no.