Logan Paul has been a member of the WWE Universe since all the way back in 2021, when he served as a guest of Sami Zayn during his conspiracy documentary angle that felt like it happened a decade ago. Since then, he's wrestled in five matches, going 2-3 in the proceedings, and even earned a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which he unsuccessfully challenged for at Crown Jewel in November.

Though his contract was renewed after WrestleMania 39, a point of contention heading into his match against Seth Rollins at “The Showcase of the Immortals,” Paul hasn't been seen on television since, even as WWE took the show on the road to Puerto Rico, where he famously splits his time along with Los Angeles.

Fortunately, Paul hasn't gone missing, as his podcast, Impaulsive, has been going strong, and he even talks about professional wrestling from time to time whenever the situation demands it; like on the most recent edition of the show, where, when discussing professional fighting with his cohorts, he snuck in a desire to become a WWE Champion alongside his UFC and boxing aspirations.

“I might have to do a UFC fight. I had this idea one day,” Logan Paul said via Fightful. “I said to myself, I don’t think there’s ever been a simultaneous WWE, UFC, and boxing champion at the same time. I said to myself, I can probably do WWE, I feel confident I can get a WWE Championship. Boxing, one of their lower-tier, there’s a hundred different … like what’s a real boxing championship nowadays? I ran into a problem with the UFC Championship because you. You’ve got the belt. I won’t do it. I have no interest in fighting.”

Whoa, WWE Champion, you say? Does that mean the belt held by Reigns in addition to the Universal Championship, or is he moreso talking about the WWE Championship as an abstract concept, with any of the Titles potentially up for grabs? Either way, there is one incredibly obvious match that WWE could run in the future with a title on the line if Paul wants to jump on a Premium Live Event before the end of the year: a WrestleMania 39 rematch with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins for his newly won WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Makes sense, right? Rollins has stated he will accept all challengers and doesn't have a clear feud lined up for SummerSlam just yet; if WWE wants to make a splash at one of the biggest shows of the year, the storyline more or less writes itself.

Logan Paul is hungry to return to WWE.

Discussing his love of WWE on another edition of Impaulsive, Paul discussed how he just got cable in his house in Puerto Rico and how he's been watching a ton of RAW, SmackDown, and beyond during his time away from the promotion. Though he didn't tab a specific date for his return, he did state that he's hungry to come back and excited about his long-term future in the promotion.

“I am so hungry to get back in there, dude,” Paul said via Fightful. “I am so hungry to get back in there, and I just got cable down here in Puerto Rico, so I’ve been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday SmackDown and the big events. Night of Champions just happened, as a fan. For the first time, I’m watching the consumer angle. I didn’t always do that. As a YouTuber, I got to go and be a YouTuber because I knew what people were looking for, what they wanted, and what made a good video, and kept the audience retained. Now, as a WWE fan, I can see how the performance translates from what it feels like from my perspective to on TV. I think this angle and these last three months I’ve had off in the sport will lead to an amazing next couple of years in the WWE. I’m really excited to get back.”

After being a steady fixture of WWE television for the first four months of the year, Paul has been absent since losing his match to Rollins at WrestleMania. Still, Paul is a certified needle mover who gets The Fed plenty of interactions on social media whenever he pops up on their programming and has the sort of natural athletic ability both in the ring and on the mic that has allowed him to look like a tenured veteran despite consistently being the least experienced performer on any card he's booked on. Give him something dense to sink his teeth into and watch the magic ensue.