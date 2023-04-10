A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Logan Paul broke the news that his WWE contract was set to expire at the end of WrestleMania 39, it left fans wondering what was next for “The Maverick.” Would WWE offer him a new, long-term deal, would they instead re-up his one-year deal through the next WrestleMania, or would the two parties simply go their separate ways, with Paul turning his attention to Chess Boxing or whatever else quasi-sport social media stars are up to these days?

Fortunately, fans won’t have to learn the rules of Chess Boxing just yet, as, according to an exclusive interview with ESPN, Paul has agreed to a new long-term contract with WWE, which should allow him to add even more jaw-dropping moments to his incredible wrestling resume.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have found something that I’m good at, at 28 years old,” Logan Paul told ESPN. “And the fact that the organization believes I’m good enough to continue hopefully building this WWE legacy is mind-blowing. And I’m incredibly grateful and incredibly blessed. And as long as I can keep putting on good shows, man, I’m gonna keep doing this sport.”

While ESPN noted that Paul’s new contract is for multiple years, the contract he signed in 2022 was also described at the time as a multi-year deal, which ended up being part of 2022 and part of 2023. Still, as Paul noted in his comments to ESPN, it certainly sounds like multi-year, in this case, means multiple WrestleManias, as he explicitly mentioned how having a long-term contract will allow creative to incorporate him into more storylines moving forward.

“It’s hard to do that when you don’t have a long contract with a piece of talent, or you’re talking about putting a guy over who may not be there next year,” Paul said. ” … The idea with this multiyear contract was to get really creative around the story that we’re telling as my professional wrestling career unfolds. Being the hyper-ambitious person that I am, I’m going for a belt.

“I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it’d be the coolest thing ever. I’d love to have it on my résumé, and I’d love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything.”

Will Paul be able to come down with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2023 or beyond? Considering just how hard Cody Rhodes had to fight to get his title shot only to drop the big one at WrestleMania 39, that seems unlikely but hey, he could certainly take a shot at Austin Theory’s United States Championship, or maybe even win the tag team championships should WWE decide to split up the titles in the future. Either way, Paul appears to be happy with his current situation, as he seems genuinely excited to be a part of the WWE Universe long-term.

“So now I have to actually be really good at this and, and take it serious and get creative in how I can make these lifetime moments that people never forget over and over and over again,” Paul said. ” … So, while it is definitely harder to impress, and the WWE universe is gonna be watching me very carefully and scrutinizing how I perform and how I grow as an athlete, I am excited for the challenge.

” … I’ve always wanted my whole life to be the biggest entertainer in the world, and WWE has given me a platform to do that. And so I’m gonna take these next [few] years really seriously as a wrestler, and hopefully, continue breaking boundaries and doing the impossible.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is proud to have Logan Paul in WWE.

Elsewhere in Mike Coppinger’s story for ESPN, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked for comment on the decision to re-up Paul to a new, longer-term contract, and “The Game” let it be known that he’s over the moon excited to have “The Maverick” in his creative plans moving forward.

“Logan Paul has just been a game-changer,” Levesque said. “I mean, he’s probably the most natural guy I have ever seen. It’s almost like he was made for this business. … Just being natural as far as talking and being on camera … he’s so good at that. And then his athleticism is just next level. … He’s exactly the kind of guy that I look for as a WWE superstar. Whether he was an influencer or not, he’d be the kind of guy I’d look for as a superstar.”

Now, for fans who have been keeping track of Paul’s goings-on in WWE, Levesque is far from the first current or former Superstar to shout out Paul for being a quick study, a dedicated worker, or one of the more reliable big-spot wrestlers in The Fed, as The Miz has been putting his former tag team partner over darn near every chance he’s gotten over the past few years. Still, after turning in a fantastic effort against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, it feels like even “The Visionary” would have to agree that WWE is better off with Paul under contract.