Logan Paul has turned a lot of heads since making his WWE debut over a year ago. The social media star turned WWE superstar has proven throughout this past year that he belongs in a WWE ring. He has had matches against some of the biggest names in the company and future Hall of Famers, including Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, The Miz, and newly-inducted Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Whether you like him or not, he is one of the biggest attractions in WWE.

The WWE Universe hasn’t seen Logan Paul since losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. A few days after the loss, he signed a new multiyear deal with the company. This new deal confirms that Paul is sticking around for the long run. At 28 years old, the sky’s the limit for Logan Paul in WWE. He is a tremendous athlete and is only getting better in the ring. He’s improving on the mic and seems more comfortable working with the crowd. If he committed to wrestling full-time, I guarantee he’d be one of the best superstars the company has to offer.

During a new episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul talked about how hungry he is to get back in the ring. He says he’s been keeping up with WWE and thinks this time off will lead to an incredible next few years.

“I am so hungry to get back in there, dude,” Paul said. “I am so hungry to get back in there, and I just got cable here in Puerto Rico. I’ve been watching Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown and the big events. … Night of Champions just happened. As a fan, for the first time, I’m watching the consumer angle. I didn’t always do that. As a YouTuber, I got to go and be a YouTuber because I knew what people are looking for, what they wanted, and what made a good video and kept the audience retained. Now, as a WWE fan, I can see how the performance translates from what it feels like from my perspective to on TV. I think this angle and these last three months I’ve had off in this sport will lead to an amazing next couple of years in the WWE.”

It shouldn’t be too long until Logan Paul is back in WWE. With a handful of major PLEs coming up over the next few months, it would be hard to imagine Paul isn’t on at least one of the cards. WWE brought Paul in to be an attraction, so unless he’s hurt, I expect him to compete at Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, or both. Not many fans may be open to it, but I would love to see Paul in the Money in the Bank match. I think he would be perfect for that match.

It’ll be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Logan Paul. Paul has only competed in five matches, with one of them being the Royal Rumble. He has a 2-2 record outside of that match but has only been pinned by Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. It would not shock me if Paul were thrown into another championship program at some point. Maybe WWE will revisit his feud with Seth Rollins, but this time for the World Heavyweight Championship. Or maybe WWE has Paul start a program with Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Austin Theory doesn’t have much going on right now, and Logan Paul needs a fresh feud. Paul has competed against some of the biggest stars in the company, but now I think it’s time for him to compete against some younger talent. One reason why the fans reject Logan Paul is that he’s given matches that they feel he doesn’t deserve. If Paul builds himself up and consistently competes in matches to climb the rankings, fans will respect him more. Competing for and potentially winning the United States Championship would be an excellent direction for Logan Paul.

Who would you like to see Paul wrestle when he returns to WWE? No matter who WWE has lined up for him, it’s going to be a must-see match. We should all be excited to see Logan Paul back in a WWE ring.

