The Rotunda family is still hurting.

When the professional wrestling learned the incredibly unfortunate news that Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, had shockingly passed away at just 36 years old from a heart attack in August of 2023, it left fans around the world in utter disbelief.

While some in the know were at least somewhat aware that Wyatt was experiencing at least some health issues, as he was pulled from a WrestleMania match against Bobby Lashley due to illness, few knew the extent of his medical issues, which were later revealed to be related to a pre-existing heart condition that was made worse by a COVID-19 diagnosis that required him to wear a defibrillator and be hospitalized on multiple occasions.

Discussing the passing of the WWE legend in a special interview with Wrasslin Talk, Mike Rotunda, Wyatt's father, discussed just how challenging it is to be without his son, all the while giving credit to WWE for helping out the family any way they can.

“It's been really hard. We miss him every day. [Gets choked up]. Growing up in the business, you always book stuff during the week because you're going to be wrestling on the weekends and TV. Windham and Jojo were supposed to get married yesterday. We miss Windham horribly every day. Windham was the first one, and we would bring him on the road at six months old. They would come with me and stay on the road, wherever I was wrestling, and it's so hard to wake up out of this nightmare, and he's still not there. I have to give WWE credit. They've done awesome helping our family out with a lot of different stuff. They put Windham on a Legends contract, and all the proceeds go to… Windham has four children. Luckily, we have them,” Mike Rotunda shared via Fightful.

“He was a jolly fellow. He loved to laugh, he was loud. He was always laughing, and he lit up a room. He lit up the wrestling business. People come up to me and have a story with Windham; they say he took the time to sit there and bulls**t with me for ten or fifteen minutes when he's supposed to be signing autographs. So many people come up and support him by wearing his stuff, and they have a story about him. He was that kind of person. We miss him badly.”

No matter how you try to contextualize it, the passing of Wyatt is a true tragedy the likes of which WWE hasn't seen since Eddie Guerrero 20 years prior. While it certainly sounds like WWE isn't going to let fans forget about Wyatt any time soon, if for no other reason than to help support his family, his loss is going to stick with the Rotunda family forever.

Mike Rotunda reveals WWE has more Bray Wyatt merch coming.

Continuing his conversation with Wrasslin Talk, Mike Rotunda reveals that his son's loss was just the latest tragedy to befall the Rotunda family, with his mother passing away just a few weeks before Bray Wyatt.

“He made people feel good about themselves, which is a gift. It's hard. I don't think we're ever going to get over this. It's very hard. The worst part about it, I can't wait until this year finishes. My mom had a stroke, and I spent three years going to a nursing home every day, and my sister and myself watched her take her last breath. Windham and Taylor [Bo Dallas] came up and visited my mom for a few days, and my daughter wasn't able to come because she just had a baby and wasn't able to travel. We lost my mom, and two weeks later, we lost Windham. This year… we're going to celebrate the new year,” Rotunda explained.

Rotunda then went on to explain that, to their credit, WWE is stepping up to bat in order to help the family remain financially solvent, with ideas being floated around about how to set up Wyatt's children for the future.

“They've come out with a collection of memorabilia and shirts. I think they have more in the works. You can go on WWE Shop and get all his stuff,” Rotunda noted. “Windham was one of the top merchandise-selling guys they had for quite a while. This is really going to help because fans buy stuff, and I'm sure they have more stuff planned down the road. They put out a huge line of shirts. I'm not sure of all of what they've come out with and are doing, but people can search his name, and that would really help the kids because they're not going to have their dad anymore. We're trying to set trusts up for them and have them taken care of. It's greatly appreciated by us, and WWE has been more than gracious in the stuff they've tried to help with. It's appreciated by our family.”

With 21 items currently listed for sale on the official WWE Fanatics page, dubbed the Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection, fans will have plenty of opportunities to support the Rotunda family while also adding a new merchandise item or two to their collections. Even if it doesn't numb the sting of losing a truly one-in-a-million individual like the “Eater of Worlds,” it will help his family, which is an incredible gesture around and beyond the holidays.