When Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced to the WWE Universe that Windham Rotunda, the Superstar widely known to fans as Bray Wyatt, had unexpectedly passed away at the way-too-young age of 36, it left folks shocked.

Sure, it was fairly widely known that Wyatt had been dealing with an illness for quite some time, leading to whatever plans WWE had for his post-Extreme Rules return being shelved ahead of a booked match with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but when his own father noted that he expected a return in the not-too-distant future, whether as The Fiend or alongside Uncle Howdy, on August 15th, fans were expecting the next piece of news surrounding the 36-year-old to be his return date, not news of his passing.

What happened in that two-week period?

Taking to Twitter, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp delivered to fans the details surrounding Wyatt's passing with the permission of his family.

“I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year, Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issue. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately, today he suffered a heart attack and passed away,” Sean Ross Sapp wrote on Twitter.



“I encourage those reading to respect the family's privacy if at all possible, but his loved ones wanted some details clarified.”

Since informing fans of Wyatt's passing, WWE has launched a special page on their website to sell all sorts of Fiend/Destroyer of Worlds/Windham6 memorabilia, with the proceeds going to his family. You can check the sale out here.