If there's one performer in the WWE Universe with a massive question mark next to their name, it's Natalya.

Sure, she's technically getting regular television time, which hasn't always been the case in her professional wrestling career, and she's even working an angle with the top women's champion in the promotion, Rhea Ripley, but the storyline isn’t exactly a feud between two equal parties but instead centered around “The Erraticator” of The Judgement Day beating the you-know-what out of the second-generation WWE Superstar with little regard for the Neidhart legacy.

What gives? Is Natalya, who is growing increasingly disheartened when talked to on camera, reaching an inflection point in her WWE career, with her retirement forthcoming? Or could she instead be gearing up for a Rocky III angle where she had to go back to NXT to get her mojo back?

Stopping by WrestleBinge to discuss her WWE career in 2023, Natalya was asked about the prospects of returning to NXT and let it be known that she would have no problem returning to the brand in the future, as the best match of her career came on the black and gold brand.

“Anytime I've ever been presented with going to NXT, I never look at it as a step down. One of the most significant matches of my entire career was when Triple H asked me to go to NXT to work with a newcomer named Charlotte Flair,” Flair said via Fightful. “That was 2014 and truly, besides the match I had with Lacey (Evans) in Saudi Arabia, the match that I had with Charlotte in 2014 was my WrestleMania moment. It was the most special match of my career because I was able to show what I could do in the ring, along with taking a brand new woman that nobody really knew or nobody really believed in yet and say, ‘this is what she is capable of, but look what I'm capable of.' That match against Charlotte was one of those matches that went down in history that today, people still talk about it in the same way they talk about Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper or Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect or Kurt Angle vs. Rey Mysterio. That match with Charlotte was so special and it happened at NXT. I had an awesome rivalry with Cora Jade last year. Shawn wanted me to come down to wrestle Cora. To me, it's an honor to go to NXT.”

Speaking of Cora Jade, she just took care of Dana Brooke in such an incredible manner that the former 24/7 Champion had to be carted out of the ring with a (probably) Kayfabe injury. If WWE wants to really make Natalya relevant at this point in her career, sending her back down to Orlando to serve as the gatekeeper of the Women's Division could be a very cool addition to her professional wrestling oeuvre.

Natalya is looking to rebuild her career after a “down moment.”

Continuing her discussion on WrestleBinge, Natalya noted that she is happy to get reps wherever she can be that Main Event, RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT, as, despite being in a bit of a rut at the moment, she wants to get back to the top of the WWE Women's Division.

“This past week, I was on Main Event. Somebody said, ‘Oh you're on Main Event, don't you want to be on Raw?' There is no area in our company that I feel I'm above. Whether I get asked to do Main Event, NXT, SmackDown, whatever quarter it is, WWE is very special,” Natalya said.

“To me, I just have to go through a rebuilding phase within myself. It's not even like I feel I'm in competition at this moment with Rhea (Ripley). I actually feel I'm in competition with myself. I have to prove to myself that I'm okay. It's important to talk about this kind of stuff because, so many times, we're programmed and conditioned that we have to be strong at all times. We have to look like we're in control and on top and very much company people. I didn't last 15 years by being a dummy. I'm also smart enough to recognize that this was a down moment for my career and we have to find a way to rebuild.”

If Natalya's main goal is to rebuild her career, then a jump over to NXT really might be the best course of action for her career moving forward, assuming she can't defeat Ripley when they have a rematch in July. Though it may not lead to a run with the WWE Women's World Championship, as that appears locked up with The Judgement Day for the foreseeable future, it could give the 41-year-old something very interesting to do at this stage in her career.