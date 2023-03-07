After winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the previous edition of RAW, Becky Lynch, her new tag team partner, Lita, and their Hall of Fame buddy Trish Stratus returned to the Monday night show to discuss just how good it feels to be a champion once more… at least for a bit.

That’s right, while WWE fans were happy to hear Lynch and company talk about their accomplishments, especially with WrestleMania 39 right around the corner, one person who decidedly wasn’t excited about those prospects was none other than Bayley, who walked down to the ring with her Damage CTRL pals, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, to call their win a fluke and suggest that it should be them instead with the belts heading into “The Showcase of the Immortals.”

Fortunately, because Damage CTRL is a trio and Stratus is still capable of putting in work in the ring, Lynch and company offered a compromise of sorts, with a trios match instead offered up for WrestleMania 39.

Would Bayley accept, even if there’s no prospect of the match ending in the Damaged Duo of Kai and SKY holding up the straps? Without even asking her girls, she delivered a resounding yes, and the trio decided to sneak attack their forthcoming foes ahead of “The Show of Shows,” even if the decision backfired and Bayley instead found herself in the ring bouncing from one bump to another in a regular three-on-one scenario.

Is this match as exciting as, say, Lynch/Lita versus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship? Eh, maybe not per se, but it should be a real crowd-pleaser, which, at the end of the day, is all that really matters.