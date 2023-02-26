Though she was advised not to wrestle on SmackDown due to injury, Natalya decided to do so anyway, with Tegan Nox by her side, and ultimately succumbed to a loss at the hands of Shayna Baszler, who broke her nose at the end of 2022. Still, this didn’t dissuade Nattie from keeping her eyes firmly placed on the tag team of Baszler and Ronda Rousey, who look to be wrestling together moving forward, as she detailed to Megan Morant on the SmackDown LowDown.

“Megan, it meant the world to me that Tegan had my back,” Natalya said. “I know you’re new to our locker room, but you can see everything that’s going on in our locker room. You can see that Ronda and Shayna are both snakes, and they’re not nice women. They’re not supportive women, and they’ve just been so rotten to so many of us that it’s just nice to know that I have people that support me, and I just want to say thank you, Tegan, thank you so much.”

Nox joined in on the promo, using her time to put over her new pal and make a few new opponents in the process.

“You’re welcome Nattie,” Nox responded. “You know, I’ve watched week after week seeing Ronda and Shayna, like you said, being bullies. And like you said, she’s a tough cookie, she was advised not to compete tonight, and she went out there and competed; she’s Natalya Neidhart, it’s what she does. And also, just wanna throw it out there, 16 years this year Natalya has been a locker room leader, I just wanted to throw that out there. But, you know, you like to fight, I like to fight, so Shayna, Ronda, bring it.”

Can Nox and Neidhart take care of business against Baszler and Rousey? Fans will find out soon enough.