After securing a momentous win on RAW, besting Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts, Lita, Becky Lynch, and their assistant in the match, Trish Stratus, were riding high, taking promotional pictures, posting on social media, and having a conversation with Cathey Kelley about what the match meant to them.

“I’ve been seeing what Bayley has been doing and how the numbers game has caught up to Becks for months on end at this point, so we put a plan together, and there was one person on the list (Trish Stratus),” Lita said.

“I knew these guys could handle it, but, you know, Bayley can be pretty sneaky, so, I had my eye out,” Stratus added.

“And for me, this is really surreal because these two women have changed the game; for all of us to be able to do what we do, for me to have been able to main event WrestleMania, it all started with these two who were the first two to main event RAW,” Lynch said. “So tonight, the fact that we had both of them here for the main event of RAW and that we were able to walk out as the Tag Team Champions, it means a lot to me. I don’t think 15-year-old me would believe this, and I barely can right now.”

“It’s feeling pretty surreal to me; I don’t know if 15-year-old you had one of these original Lita armbands, but this is the original prototype that they made the Lita armbands from, and I wore it,” Lita said. “It’s a little bit worse for wear at this point, but it felt appropriate to bring the full circle moment to this main event on RAW. And we called our shot, and this never works; I never call my shot, and, it works”

Well, this time, Lita, you called your shot, and it works. While only time will tell how long your title will reign, you are now a WWE World Tag Team Champion and the only WWE Hall of Famer to accomplish that feat.