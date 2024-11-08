A new rumor suggests Becky Lynch's return to WWE is imminent. She has not been present in the company since her contract expired in June 2024.

Allegedly, WWE is negotiating with athletic apparel brands and has name-dropped several superstars that will be involved, according to WrestleVotes Radio via EWrestling News. Some of the names include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and, of course, Lynch.

“These companies are worldwide and worth in the billions of dollars. So, this is something that WWE is very interested in,” one of the hosts said. “Whether she signed or not, it seems that WWE still holds the rights to Becky Lynch, which is a good sign for her returning at some point.”

The other host agreed, saying they feel Becky Lynch will return “sooner rather than later.” They all but guaranteed that she would be back “before” WrestleMania, citing the Royal Rumble or earlier as potential spots.

Either way, WWE fans will anxiously await the return of the Man. She is one of the company's biggest stars, and the women's division could use a boost.

As one host noted, a Royal Rumble return would make sense for Lynch. It is the start of the road to WrestleMania, the biggest event of the year. If she signs a new contract, there is no way Lynch will miss the marquee event.

Becky Lynch's WWE career

Since joining WWE in 2013, Lynch has become one of the company's most popular stars. She started her career in NXT before being promoted to the main roster in 2015.

When she was called up to the main roster, she was joined by fellow NXT stars Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks (who now goes by Mercedes Moné in All Elite Wrestling).

Lynch and the “Four Horsewomen” (Lynch, Flair, Banks, and Bayley) helped revolutionize women's wrestling. In 2019, Lynch won the second-ever women's Royal Rumble match, challenging Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35.

The match became a triple threat, with SmackDown Women's Champion Flair getting involved. Lynch won the winner-takes-all match, becoming a double champion and adopting the nickname “Becky Two Belts.”

Her reign was ended when Lynch relinquished the championship due to her real-life pregnancy. She awarded the championship to Asuka, who had won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Over a year later, Lynch returned as a heel, defeating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in seconds. She would hold the championship until WrestleMania 38, losing it to Belair after over 160 days with the title.

Their feud continued until SummerSlam when Lynch saved Belair from a post-match beatdown from the newly introduced Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky).

Recently, Lynch won the women's Elimination Chamber match to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. She lost the match, but Ripley had to vacate it due to injury. Lynch won the championship before eventually losing it to Liv Morgan.

Throughout her career, Lynch has won seven world championships. She also won the Women's Tag Team Championships with Lita and won the NXT Women's Championship in 2023.