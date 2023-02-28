After “winning” a match with Bray Wyatt at the WWE Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley had to watch as his presumed WrestleMania 39 opponent delivered a glimpse into everything the Firefly Funhouse’s television had to offer, from weird Undertaker action figure commercials to a TMZ parody where Bray Wyatt laughed at “The Almighty” for his muscular manliness.

So naturally, when Lashley worked a relatively easy match with Elias on Raw, it felt like only a matter of time before Wyatt made his presence known and dug his talons in a little deeper, forcing foe to take him seriously as a challenger. Fortunately, attempt to stir the pot Wyatt did, and the results were… well, you tell me.

Yo, that is weird; between Wyatt’s song, Lashley cut together dance, and the part where he peaked into the Abyss for a taste of the darker side of Uncle Howdy’s nephew, Lashley looked a whole lot less settled at the end of the video package than he did before it began. Will Lashley be able to muscle a good match out of Wyatt and not come out of the ordeal too worse for wear? Or will he, too, fall victim to the Wyatt/Fiend curse, where he’s unable to keep up his status as a serious contender for Heavyweight Championships without having fans believe he’s no longer in the same league as Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes? Fans will find out soon enough, as with a full month to go before WrestleMania 39, Wyatt’s bag of tricks will only deepen.