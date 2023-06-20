Seven years ago, when Seth Rollins and Finn Balor shared the ring at SummerSlam 2016, it felt like an inflection point in the WWE Universe.

At the time, the duo were two of the hottest performers in the promotion, a “homegrown guy” with independent pedigree versus the original founder of Bullet Club to decide on who would be the first-ever Universal Champion of WWE, a moniker that now feels rather pedestrian but had much more weight behind it in a pre-Tribal Chief world.

Ultimately, after a sweet, hard-hitting contest, Balor came out on top, and it looked like fans the world over would be joining Balor Club in no time, but alas, it wasn't meant to be; Balor suffered a brutal shoulder injury that kept him out of action for a year, and Rollins capitalized on the opportunity by becoming one of the true workhorses of WWE while setting himself on a path that will end in a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Discussing his “rematch” with Balor at Money in the Bank in a special interview with the New York Post, Rollins revealed why he accepted Balor's challenge and how he feels about “The Demon” all these years later.

“The reason it’s right is just because he’s one of the best. He’s one of the absolute best on the planet and has been for a long time. And being part of The Judgment Day is such a resurgence for him as a character and as a personality and now we got a chance to duke it out. It’s been seven years since the infamous Universal title match at SummerSlam. We’re both totally different players in this game now. The game has changed. We have changed. The matchup is going to look a lot different than it did in Brooklyn that fateful night,” Rollins said.

“At this point in the game, I have history with everybody. There are not too many people on this roster I don’t have history with. So it’s nice to kind of come back around with Finn Balor, who is in a totally different place, one of the best there is and we’re gonna put on a h*ll of a performance.”

Not six months ago, Rollins would have buried Balor, calling him a bum who couldn't handle the pressure then and won't be able to now either. But now, in a world where the WWE Universe has seemingly willed “The Visionary” into being the brand's top babyface despite being clearly coded as a heel, it's kind of cool to see Rollins put his fellow Superstar over, even if there might not be too much love left after he was nominated by Balor in the opening segment of RAW.

What an unexpected way to kick off #WWERaw! 😲 pic.twitter.com/PM6txfjcII — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2023

Seth Rollins is happy to hear the crowd sing him to the ring.

Elsewhere in his conversation with the NY Post, Seth Rollins was asked about the WWE Universe's newfound affinity for singing his song loudly and often, with Finn Balor barely able to make a point on the most recent edition of RAW because of the War Chorus.

Would Rollins consider asking the fans to stop singing before it becomes the new “What?” chant?

“No. (Laughs) Why would I want to stop it? They’re doing my thing for me. Why would I want to stop them? What good is that? That’s silly. They “What” people when they’re bored with them. They’re singing my song to my opponent to aggravate him, to piss him off. They know that it annoys him so they keep doing it. That’s as good as it gets. If he was a heel out there standing by himself and they were booing him out of the building a la Dominik Mysterio and he couldn’t get a word in, everyone would be thinking that’s the greatest thing ever,” Rollins said.

“The fact that there is a babyface who has something like that to utilize to antagonize the bad guy, it doesn’t get any better than that. Why would I ever want to stop them? I say party all night long. Mind you, I didn’t tell them to party all night long. All I did was stand there and when I talk, they listen. So, what does that tell you? I do have some control of them.

“I hope it’s like that every single time my opponent picks up a microphone to say something bad to me. Please, bring it on. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the fire baby.”

As Rollins becomes more and more popular, it's only natural for other WWE Superstars to get jealous of the love “The Visionary” gets from the fans. That animosity will be on full display at Money in the Bank – should Rollins remain champion – as it's clear Balor has demonic intentions for his foe.