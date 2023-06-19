When Seth Rollins officially accepted Bron Breakker‘s challenge for a match at what would eventually be called NXT Gold Rush, fans across the WWE Universe turned their heads.

Now granted, not because they actually believed that Breakker could win, as any good oddsmaker would place “The Visionary” as a heavy, heavy favorite in the contest, but because the WWE World Heavyweight Champion was actually going to come down to NXT to wrestle one of the top prospects in developmental with a top title on the line.

And yet, in the opinion of Breakker, maybe fans are overlooking the actual meat and potatoes of the match; maybe all the talk of “devaluing the title” has folks overlooking just how dominant Breakker has been during his NXT run, and how easy it would be to add another W too his record, which currently sits at 65-13.

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat ahead of what very well might be the biggest match of his career thus far, Breakker explains why he feels as though he can pull off the upset of the century on Tuesday night.

“Even with the things that I've accomplished thus far, I think Tuesday night is going to be my moment,” Bron Breaker said via Fightful. “Seth Rollins is, like I said, the best in the world. He's the best going today. He's the World Heavyweight Champion. He's done everything and been on top for ten years, right? So if you look at nobody thinks I can do it. Nobody thinks I could beat him. All the experts and whoever else, nobody thinks I can beat Seth, and that's the beauty of it. Because that's what's gonna drive me. I know that. I'm smart enough to know that everybody's doubting me, and Seth is too big time for me and all this garbage. I love it because I'm gonna take it from everybody on Tuesday night, and everyone's gonna go, ‘Oh my god!'”

Is Breakker on to something? Will he actually go the distance and deliver the upset of the century to become the second-ever WWE World Heavyweight Championship – of this lineage, at least – on NXT television? Will fans who don't watch WWE's developmental product tune into RAW on Monday in awe as Breakker opens up the show? Or will Rollins retain and turn his attention to Finn Balor, who he already has a match booked with for Money in the Bank? Frankly, it's probably the latter, but that doesn't mean Breakker couldn't turn some head in his match with “The Revolutionary” and maybe even follow him to RAW in the lead-up to MitB, too.

Seth Rollins is ready for the challenge back in NXT.

With a big match forthcoming on an unusual night, at least for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins sat down for an interview of his own to discuss his forthcoming match with Bron Breakker with the New York Post.

Asked why he's heading to NXT to wrestle Breakker instead of bringing the second-generation Steiner up to RAW for the match, Rollins noted that he, like WWE, wants to get a few more eyes on the Tuesday night show, which his appearance certainly will accomplish.

“Taking it down Florida and NXT I think makes it special,” Rollins said. “You just don’t see that very often. The last time I had a match on NXT was, God, over a decade ago (2013). Getting an opportunity to go down there to the place I really cut my teeth in WWE and bring a brand new world title there and defend it against someone like Bron Breakker, I think it’s gonna put more eyes on NXT, I hope, and bring some attention there.”

Turning his attention to Breaking, Rollins was asked if he believes his soon-to-be foe is “main roster ready” despite not hearing his name called in the 2023 WWE Draft. Rollins, to his credit, noted that, while nothing can prepare a performer for the life of a full-time touring professional wrestler, in the ring, Breakker can go with the best.

“There is nothing you can do down there that’s gonna prepare you for the experience of being on the road with WWE full-time,” Rollins added. “It’s just a different animal. From everything I’ve seen performance-wise, Bron’s as ready as he’s gonna get. And his time will come. Everybody’s time will come. I was as anxious as anybody when I was down there in NXT. I told Bron this on Tuesday, I’ve been in your shoes. You want to make noise. You want to be the guy, and I like that. We need that passion, and we need that hunger to continue to push the business forward. I’m excited to go and give him the test of his life and see what he throws back at me. I’m excited to see how ready he really is.”

One way or another, Tuesday's WWE World Heavyweight Championship match is going to have a serious impact on the WWE Universe moving forward. If Breakker wins, it will truly represent a borderline unprecedented upset that echoes through the WWE Universe for years to come. And if he loses? Well, Breakker could still leave the night a “winner,” too, as a masterful showing could lead to even bigger opportunities down the line.