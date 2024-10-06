When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his triumphant return to the WWE Universe at the end of Bad Blood, it turned heads around the professional wrestling world without so much as saying a word.

Would it have been cool to hear what the “Final Boss” had to say in the moment? Yes, fans are truly unsure where he stands in the greater Bloodline storyline, with some fans believing he's pro-Roman Reigns, others believing he's pro-Solo Sikoa, and others still believing he wants to burn it all down and go into business for himself. Fortunately, fans didn't have to wait long to find out what was on his mind, as after his big appearance, The Rock took to social media to absolutely unload the clip for the thousands of fans who were listening.

“What is The Final Boss thinking? Is The Final Boss pissed? Is The Final Boss happy? Is he somewhere down the middle?” The Rock asked. “Well, The Final Boss says this: The Rock is feeling a lot of things about what he just witnessed. ‘The Final Boss' is feeling a lot of things. You know why? There’s been a lot of bull**it that’s been going on in the past six months! You want to know how The ‘Final Boss' is feeling about all that. The ‘Final Boss' will tell you, but the ‘Final Boss' will tell you when the ‘Final Boss' is ready for you to know.”

Pretty interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets better, as after being away for the last few months, the “Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” had a lot to get off of his chest.

Heaven is a WWE ring for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Continuing his rant as he walked to his car, The Rock continued to actually kind of address what happened in the ring, even if he kept things rather close to the vest in order to maintain his long-term storytelling optionality.

“But here’s the thing: what just happened out there, Bad Blood? Man, that was heat. Man, that was fire. Man, that was h*ll. But what’s happening out here, this is heaven, because it’s heaven every time the ‘Final Boss’s' music hits,” The Rock declared. “There ain’t nothing, and The Rock, the ‘Final Boss,' means there ain’t nothing that will ever compare to The Rock going out there, the ‘Final Boss,' and his music hitting and seeing those three in the middle of that ring. You had Jimmy, you had Roman, and you had Cody. The Rock doesn’t have to say a thing. Tonight, we’re going to have a good time.”

And from there, well, The Rock just kept talking in an increasingly loud environment, playing “Tush” by ZZ Top for some reason, and just generally being a menace to the WWE Universe. What does it all mean? It's impossible to really know, but do you know what? After sitting through 20-minute IG Live sessions where Johnson cursed, accused the FCC of colluding against him, and just generally had a blast, it's nice to see him back in the trenches, even if this was likely nothing more than a teaser for something much bigger in the future.