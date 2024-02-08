Rhodes still hasn't decided who he will be facing at WrestleMania.

The biggest topic in the world of professional wrestling in the WWE has been centered around Roman Reigns, his Universal Championship, and who he will face at WrestleMania 40 in April. People would have thought that it would be “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes after he won his second Royal Rumble last month, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has came back and has put a snag in the plans.

Last Friday's edition of the show “SmackDown” promised Rhodes to reveal who he was facing at the showcase of the immortals, but he swerved the audience by saying he won't challenge Reigns to “finish his story.” The segment prompted Rhodes to surprise the audience with The Rock, but the reaction from social media has been negative which could be shocking since Johnson is a megastar.

What Johnson had to say about Rhodes' fans

The hashtag “#WeWantCody” has been trending since then which has propelled Johnson to appear on The Pat McAfee show Thursday and comment on the fan reaction from his return and the possibility he faces Reigns at WrestleMania. He would mock part of the fanbase calling them “Cody Crybabies.”

“I love Cody, I love his passionate fans. Then there's the other passionate fans of Cody. They're called the Cody Crybabies, these are grown a– men, ‘Cody’s gotta finish his story' ‘hey dad you want to go outside and play catch with me? No not now I'm upset! Hey hunny do you want to go have s**? Not now Cody’s gotta finish his story!'” Johnson said. “Look you got the Cody Crybabies, the Cody fans, and then you have Cody himself and there’s a clear distinction between the three. But The Rock says this, for every ten tweets their shoving a chicken McNuggets in their mouth, for every twenty tweets their shoving a chicken McNuggets up their a–. The Rock says this all you gotta do is sit back, know your role, shut your mouth and enjoy the ride that The Rock is going to take your candy a— on.”

"THE ROCK SAYS THIS… ALL YOU GOTTA DO IS SIT BACK KNOW YOUR ROLE SHUT YOUR MOUTH AND ENJOY THE RIDE THE ROCK IS ABOUT TO TAKE YOU ON.. 🗣🗣IF YA SMELLL" ~ @TheRock #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/yvCHCQVI4d — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2024

There is no doubt that Johnson is working up the fans here for more eyes on the product, but it is important to remember that Rhodes hasn't officially made a decision yet on who he will be facing at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble. If it isn't Reigns, he would face Seth Rollins who has the World Heavyweight Championship and tried to convince Rhodes on Monday Night Raw to fight him.

McAfee's point of view about the situation with Rhodes and Johnson

However, Rhodes put on his Instagram stories with text that read “I've made my decision,” hours before WWE's live event Thursday where they will have a press conference for WrestleMania 40 that will feature Rhodes, Johnson, and Reigns. Whatever happens, it is sure to be an interesting journey to the biggest wrestling show of the year.

Speaking of Pat McAfee, he is back commentating WWE full-time after a hiatus and is with Michael Cole on SmackDown. He was on his own show and talked about the controversial segment with Johnson seeming to take Rhodes'place.

“Wrestling fans are incredibly pissed off that Cody Rhodes was supposed to get the job done, finally. There is a title, the one that Roman Reigns has, that Dusty Rhodes was handed in Madison Square Garden and then taken away. Everything Cody has been doing, he's been trying to get the title back into his family, seemingly going to have to wait another few months while The Rock, the biggest star in the world, the biggest star on planet earth, will be taking on his cousin Roman Reigns for the ‘Head of the Table' conversation, which has been chatted about forever. I love Cody Rhodes, I love The Rock, I love Roman Reigns. I'm very torn on this entire thing. The internet was not happy,” Pat McAfee said.