During the latest episode of NXT, former Miami Dolphins player Trill Williams made his WWE debut.

The moment came during a backstage segment with Dion Lennox and Ashante “Thee” Adonis. Williams can be seen in the background talking to two other superstars. A frustrated Lexis King ends the segment as he sits at a locker, resulting in the other superstars leaving.

Williams' WWE debut comes days after he signed with the company. He previously did a tryout for them over the summer and subsequently continued working with them. His hard work paid off, as he will now pursue a professional wrestling career.

Trill Williams' Miami Dolphins career before his WWE NXT debut

After not being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams signed with the New Orleans Saints in May 2021. He was later waived by the team after failing his physical.

A few days later, he was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins. He was active for five games and made his NFL debut in the Dolphins' 2021 regular season finale against the New England Patriots.

Before the next regular season, Williams suffered a torn ACL. He was placed on injured reserve and was cut the following year before the 2023 regular season.

A year later, Williams was announced as one of the signings made as a part of their WWE ID program. He quickly made his debut shortly after and will hopefully be a part of the black and gold brand sooner rather than later.

What is NXT?

NXT is the WWE's developmental brand. It airs new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on The CW. The brand was created in 2010 and began as a seasonal show.

Shortly after, it became a third brand for WWE, along with RAW and SmackDown. It has undergone various iterations throughout the years, including NXT 2.0.

In October 2024, NXT moved to The CW. It previously resided on USA Network and ushered in a new era for the brand. WWE hosted a special broadcast from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 6, 2024.

Currently, Trick Williams is the NXT Champion, and Roxanne Perez is the NXT Women's Champion. Both Williams and Perez have held their respective championships twice in their young careers.

Perez Tony D'Angelo is the North American Champion, Fallon Henley is the Women's North American Champion, and Charlie Dempsey is the Heritage Cup Champion. Lastly, Nathan Frazer and Axiom hold the NXT Tag Team Championship.