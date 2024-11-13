As things presently stand, Booker T is semi-retired from professional wrestling, instead filling his time as a WWE employee calling matches alongside Vic Joseph in NXT.

Now sure, King Booker may still get in the ring every now and then as a member of Reality of Wrestling, the half-school, half-promotion he runs in Texas, and would never turn down a chance to appear in a legends battle royal or something similar if it came up in for a future Saudi Arabia show, but for the former WCW star to actually work a singles match? Well, he would need one heck of an opponent to get ready for such an expansive undertaking.

Fortunately, on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker revealed which wrestler fits the bill and why he would want to mix it up with a young Superstar who sort of reminds him of himself a little earlier in his development.

“I would love to go out there and school Trick Williams, just to show him the true technique and the art, of the flow of going out there,” Booker T explained via Fightful. “The thing is, he has a lot of flow right now. He has a lot of rhythm. But there are a few things that we’re gonna have to work on. Getting in the ring with Trick, it would definitely be one of those dream-come-true matches.”

Now granted, is it really that surprising that Booker T would want to wrestle Trick Willie? No, as the duo have been working together for years, have been friendly on and off the screen, and are even connected via Booker's adlibs on his theme song. If WWE let the duo work a segment, match, or even a program together, it's pretty safe to assume they would produce magic.

Trick Williams credits Booker T for helping him along the way

Speaking of the relationship between Williams and Booker, Trick explained their connection in an interview with Chris VanVliet on Insight last month, noting that the former member of Harlem Heat has been an incredible part of his career growth within the squared circle.

“He's another guy who's been just so helpful to me. We see the ad-libs and everything he does with the entrance, but behind the scenes, we break down film,” Williams explained via Fightful. “He says, ‘See that step right there? Get rid of that.' We are talking about skill and why I'm getting better. It's people like Booker T's, people like Shawn Michaels, people like Matt Bloom, and, of course, Terry Taylor, who I train with every day. But these guys definitely.”

Should Booker and Williams actually wrestle a match in a WWE, NXT, or even ROH ring? Do you know what? Yes, yes, he should. Why? Because game recognizes game, and the match in question would almost certainly go down as a career highlight for both men.