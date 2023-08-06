For about five seconds, Bianca Belair was on top of the world.

After having her knee worked over for the better part of a 20-minute slobberknocker, with medical at one point attempting to walk her back to the locker room, Belair was able to overcome Asuka and Charlotte Flair – bringing the latter's record to 5-1 on the show – to get back the title many felt was stolen away from her at Night of Champion. Her music played, she cried, and it felt like the ultimate feel-good moment in the penultimate match of a loaded SummerSlam… that is, until the opening bars of “Tokyo Shock” played out and the healthy members of Damage CTRL ran down to the ring for an IYO SKY cash-in attempt.

Laid out by Bayley and the briefcase, the match was made official, and with a single Over The Moonsault, SKY incapacitated the “EST of WWE” and got the pin for the 1-2-3.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Just like that, an injured Belair's reign was over; just like that, Sky's reign began. And you'd best believe that the other members of the match, especially Asuka, will be lining up quick to take a shot at the champ, as, considering she just lost a match to Zelina Vega on SmackDown, it's clear her title is far more winnable than the one locked up by Rhea Ripley over on RAW. If SKY's goal was to become a singles champion, then she accomplished that goal in spades. If, however, the goal was to do so without making enemies, then SKY went 1-1 on the evening, as she might just be Bianca Belair's least favorite person in the WWE Universe or otherwise.