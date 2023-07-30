When Bianca Belair found herself booked for a tag team match with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown, it put the “EST of WWE” in a precarious situation.

On one hand, Belair has been dying to recapture her RAW Women's Championship – now the WWE Women's Championship – since she lost the title to Asuka at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Flair is also booked for the three-way match at SummerSlam where that belt will be decided. Getting in the ring with the second-generation WWE Superstar wouldn't hurt her case one bit – it's better than a two-on-one against the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions – and maybe she could even scout a move or two in the “Queen's” arsenal before the show in Detroit next weekend.

Then again, the match also served as an opportunity for Flair to get further into Belair's head too, and she used that to great effect in the finish of the match, when the “Queen” stole her partner's pin and left her beyond flummoxed by the outcome.

Stopping by the SmackDown LowDown to discuss what went right and what went wrong with Kayla Braxton, Belair noted that she really didn't approve of how Flair handled the finish of the match, especially since she didn't even want to form a tag team in the first place.

“Well, first of all, I didn't ask for Charlotte's help. I didn't want to tag with Charlotte. But do you know what? It happened, and I'm like, ‘Okay, cool, this is what we're doing,'” Bianca Belair said. “I started having some fun in there, I was getting it, and then, all of a sudden, Charlotte proved to be exactly who I knew she was gonna be. I had the win, I had the KOD, and she came in, and I just feel used. Honestly, I feel a little used, but, you know, it is what it is. We came out with the victory, and now it's on to SummerSlam. I should have trusted my instincts to begin with.”

Asked if there's one opponent in particular who Belair is more worried about facing off against at SummerSlam, Flair or Asuka, the “EST” said no, noting that she knows that either woman could leave the show as the new WWE Women's Champion.

“No, it's a triple threat match; I mean, it's every woman for themselves. So I'm not focusing on Asuka more, I'm not focusing on Charlotte more,” Belair noted. “I know exactly who each of them are, Asuka is the champion, one of the most dangerous women in this division, and Charlotte Flair is Charlotte Flair; that's enough said. So I know exactly who I'm dealing with, and I'm gonna do what I gotta do to walk out as Champion at SummerSlam. So onto SummerSlam.”

Will there be a new WWE Women's Champion at the end of SummerSlam? Maybe yes, maybe no, but considering IYO SKY is waiting in the wings with the Money in the Bank briefcase by her side, it's safe to say the chances are high of someone new leaving Detroit Metro Airport with 10 pounds of gold – give or take – in their carry on bag.

Bianca Belair wishes her matches with Bayley got more love from WWE fans.

While Bianca Belair has plenty of things to look forward to in the WWE Universe, as SummerSlam is just a week away, that hasn't stopped the “EST” from looking back at her past successes in an interview with Denise Salcedo. Though Belair has plenty of matches fans hold in very high regard – WrestleMania 39, anyone? – one feud she wishes would get more attention is her program with Bayley, as, to paraphrase Sheamus, it had banger, after banger, after banger.

“There's so many because, like you said, I'm very happy with the reputation I've built. If you see Bianca Belair in a match, you know it's going to be a good match with some feats of strength and athleticism,” Belair said via Fightful. “Of course, me main eventing WrestleMania – anybody who is in WWE, their goal is to always main event WrestleMania, and I was able to do that. Also, the work that I've done with Becky Lynch, our WrestleMania 38 match, I think was an amazing match. Some matches that I feel like that aren't talked about enough are the matches that I've done with Bayley. Our Hell in a Cell match in front of no audience, if you go back and you watch that match, the creativity, what we did in that match, it was really an amazing match.”

Should fans revisit Belair's seven matches against Bayley since she returned at SummerSlam 2022? Sure, why would the EST lie?