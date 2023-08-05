With SummerSlam rapidly approaching, you'd think Charlotte Flair would be spending her time getting in the gym, perfecting her submission maneuvers, and looking for counters to Bianca Belair's KOD and Asuka's Muta Mist, right?

Yeah, not so much.

No, with the biggest show of the summer on the books for the first Saturday in Detroit, Flair instead decided to work on her tan on a yacht near the ocean, because why not, right? Phoning into the final SmackDown before the “biggest show of the summer,” Flair let it be known that even though she isn't the champion, she's the performer to beat at SummerSlam.

“This is the life, isn't it, but what can I say? I like nice things. Champagne, this yacht, being the 14-time Women's Champion; it's in my blood, like winning. Tomorrow is the biggest women's match in SummerSlam history. Bianca Belair, the ‘EST,' the ‘Empress' Asuka, and the one and only ‘Queen.' I am the past, the present, and the future; I have been since 2015. There's a reason why I have a 5-0 record at SummerSlam, because I am reliable, dependable, and the ‘Iron Woman' of this division. I'm not looking to beat Asuka tomorrow, I'm not looking to beat Bianca, no, they have to beat me. Asuka, I have your number, Bianca, I am that mountain you have to climb, sweetheart; you might have been on top for two years, but I have been on top my entire career. So let's make a toast to the new WWE Women's Champion, the 15-time champion, Charlotte Flair. Wooo!”

Will Flair keep her undefeated streak at SummerSlam going in Detroit? More likely than not, yes, but that doesn't necessarily mean she'll leave Ford Field with the title, as IYO SKY will be lurking on the peripheries waiting for her chance to become a WWE Women's Champion for the first time in her career. Hopefully, they teach that at the yacht club.

Natalya reveals the aspect of Charlotte Flair's character that needs improvement.

Discussing the “Queen” Charlotte Flair on a pre-SummerSlam edition of WrestleBinge, Natalya weighed in on her former NXT opponent and all of the great things she brings to the table from a wrestling standpoint.

While Natalya is unequivocally a fan of the second-generation WWE Superstar, the “Queen of Harts” does believe there's one aspect of Flair's character that she can work on: her vulnerability.

“The thing about Charlotte is that I think she’s very durable, and I think that she is stubborn in a good way, where she wants to, whether it’s a live event or whether it’s a pay-per-view or whether it’s a television taping, she always wants to have the best match of the night. I think that’s a great quality because we should always be striving to tell the best stories and have the best matches. I would love to one day see Charlotte in the role of being super, super vulnerable. When you talk about weaknesses, I don’t look at Charlotte and go, ‘Wow, she’s got a lot of weaknesses,'” Natalya said via Fightful.

“For me, from a fan standpoint, I think the one thing that we haven’t seen from Charlotte is just being very, very vulnerable. I think there’s something character-driven about vulnerable. I know it’s not easy for everyone to go to that place because when I think of Charlotte, I think strong. I think she’s empowered. I think she’s the most decorated women’s champion of all time, but what would it be like, from the audience’s point of view, to see her really, really vulnerable? I haven’t seen her knocked down on her ass, where I’m like, ‘Oh my god, is she gonna get up?’ It’s a different side. It’s a different take. It’s a different perspective. As part of the audience, I would love to see her in a moment where we don’t know what’s next, a little bit more like we tear down that fourth wall. I think she’s so wildly talented, but it’s just that one area.”

Natalya then compared Flair's career to that of Rey Mysterio, who is equally as impressive but crucially shows vulnerability, which is why he will all but surely go down as the greatest luchador of all time as a result.

“When I look at Rey Mysterio, I don’t really think about the titles that Rey’s won,” Natalya said. “I think about these moments that Rey’s had that are very vulnerable moments, whether his son Dominik is disrespecting him, whether he’s overcoming adversity, whether he was told, ‘You can’t do this,’ or he was put down, they’re the moments that make me feel the most for someone. Even when Jimmy Uso kicked Roman in the head, I saw that vulnerability in Roman. So that vulnerability is a very hard place for people to go to. Even for myself, talking about what happened with me at Night of Champions, it took me ten days to tweet about how I don’t even know if I know how to be me anymore. It’s a vulnerable place, and it’s also a place of like, ‘Hey, I’m not afraid to say that I’m not okay.’ Sometimes as humans, we need to be okay to say that. So yeah, I would love to see that different side of Charlotte, but I think she’s amazing, and I can’t wait to wrestle her again.”

Will Flair eventually peel back the facade and show more of her real self to the WWE Universe? Maybe eventually, but based on her pre-SummerSlam promo, that's probably not going to happen any time soon.