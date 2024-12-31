It looks like the 16-time world champion, John Cena, has reverted to an old look for his WWE farewell tour.

Social media users have pointed out that Cena may have brought back his buzzcut hairstyle for his final WWE run. He recently appeared in a TikTok video with user Ollie the Car Kid. As he sat on the ground next to Ollie, he wore a baseball cap.

From the look of it, his hair on the sides has been shaved. At the same time, the top of his head cannot be seen. There is a chance he got a buzz cut there as well.

If so, this would be a throwback to the iconic look Cena donned for years. He was known for his buzzcut until the later years of his full-time run in WWE.

Once he began acting, Cena started growing his hair out. While he still kept it shorter on the sides, he usually had more hair on top of his head than he did as a WWE Superstar.

The TikTok post from Ollie the Car Kid is from December 18, 2024. That means it is a couple of week sold and Cena's hair could have grown back since. Fans will have to wait until the first episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix to see if he changed it.

John Cena's WWE farewell tour

On January 6, WWE's RAW will move to Netflix after almost two consecutive decades on USA Network. It will also mark the beginning of Cena's farewell tour from WWE.

He announced it at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE. Cena said that he would give fans around the world one last chance to see him in person before retiring from in-ring competition.

It will be an emotional goodbye from the WWE Universe. Cena will participate in his final Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania during this run.

While it is unclear exactly how much Cena will work during this run. He previously said that he will work “around 36 dates around the world” during this run. WWE's Head of Communication Chris Legentil then said that he will do a “full year-long tour.”

If that is true, Cena will also likely participate in Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and other PLEs that happen later in the year. But again, it all starts on January 6 at the Intuit Dome.