Folks, it's official: John Cena is retiring from WWE… in 2025.

That's right, after being spotted in Toronto ahead of Money in the Bank, Trish Stratus brought out “The Face That Runs the Place” midway through the Canadian PLE to address the crowd and, as it turns out, his future in the squared circle.

Carrying a towel to the ring with the ominous “The Last Time Is Now” written across it, Cena entered the ring and declared that he was officially retiring from WWE.

As the crowd watched on with a mix of shock and confusion, Cena continued his announcement, letting fans know he loved his time in the squared circle, entertaining them for decades, and being the biggest star in the promotion but that he couldn't do it for much longer.

Emphasis on much.

That's right, while he indeed was planning on hanging up his boots for good, first, Cena had a few things he had left to check off of his bucket list, from appearing on Netflix's RAW, to a final appearance in the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania, which will go down as his final match period regardless of the outcome. If fans want to see him on his way out of the door, they now have plenty of time to secure their tickets, and for wrestlers who want to add a match against one of the all-time greats to their resume, this is their final chance to get something on the books too, as, after next April, they may never get a chance again.

Who will Cena wrestle on his way out of WWE? Only time will tell, but it's safe to say each match will be a must-watch appointment viewing, as if you blink, you really may never “see” Cena again… at least as an active WWE wrestler.

John Cena says goodbye to the WWE fans in Toronto

Addressing the WWE Universe at the end of Money in the Bank, John Cena delivered what might go down as the most important promo of his career.

“They’re in a singing mood here tonight! Sounds like y’all showed up to sing. That could be why you are here. Check that, let me course correct: sounded like y’all showed up to make some noise. That is why you’re here. Why am I here? Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE. I hear a mixed opinion out there. Lot of questions, maybe, right? Like hey, why here? And I wanna talk about that for a second. I wanna talk about Toronto. Matter of fact, I wanna talk about Canada. Matter of fact, I wanna talk about Canadians,” John Cena told the crowd in Toronto.

“You see, I’ve been doing this a while, I’ve been in WWE for over two decades. And in that time, I have seen incredible waves of prosperity like we got right now. WWE is the hottest ticket in town, no doubt. And I’ve also seen tremendous hardship. And that’s when no one knows your name, nobody wants to be your friend, and only the most dedicated, hardcore fans stand by your side. So in all those years, one of the most important, one of the most impressive things that I learned was whether the WWE was hot or cold, Canadians always showed up. You need to be making noise for yourself, because all of you built this to what it is today, which in my mind makes this right here the perfect place to say what I gotta say.

“But why now, right? Why now? Because it’s Money in the Bank. The ultimate symbol of opportunity. And this farewell, this farewell does not end tonight. It is filled with opportunity. Everybody, RAW makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. I’ve never been a part of RAW on Netflix, that is history, that is a first, and I will be there. And along with that history making firsts, we are gonna build so many unforgettable lasts. The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last, and I’m here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in.

“I know, I know, that’s a lot to take in, right? Probably a lot of questions out there, which is why I’m telling you right now, I am going to kick off the press conference right after the show, and I will be fielding any and all questions having to do with my retirement, you are not gonna wanna miss it, but in the vain of ultimate opportunity, I wanna take advantage of one right here, right now with everyone. I wanna say thank you.

“What an incredible gesture of kindness. I wanna say thank you. Thank you so much for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years. Thank you so much, always, for your voice, because it’s really loud, and your honestly, because it’s beautifully brutal. Most of all, thank you so much for allowing me to be here with you tonight, to let the whole world know that we are planning something unforgettable, which also involves me returning to Toronto to kick some a**! So, if you are watching at home, or you are one of the insanely loud here in Toronto, Canada, or if you’re a WWE Superstar, if you want some, hurry up and come get some, because the last time is now!”

Needless to say, fans will be unpacking this promo for the next nine months or so, as in a little under 10 minutes, Cena effectively changed the direction of the WWE Universe heading into WrestleMania 41.