During a show at Madison Square Garden, CM Punk paid homage to his former WWE foe, John Cena.

At the live event, Punk faced off with a member of Imperium, Ludwig Kaiser. During the match, he attempted Cena's vaunted “Five Moves of Doom.”

After two shoulders and a scoop slam, Punk raised his signify Cena's iconic “You Can't See Me Chant.” The Madison Square Garden crowd joined him and Punk then hit a Five-Knuckle Shuffle. It came after Punk hit a little dance, shaking his behind to the crowd, before dropping his fist on Kaiser.

This is the type of moment that you only get at un-televised house shows. Punk ultimately won the match before making another appearance later in the show.

After the main event, which featured Imperium leader Gunther successfully defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest in a steel cage match, Kaiser and Dominik Mysterio attacked the Archer of Infamy.

Punk then came out in a towel and shower cap to make the save. It appears that Punk was getting ready to get clean after his match before deciding to save Priest.

CM Punk and John Cena's WWE history

Most WWE fans remember Punk and Cena's famous match at the 2011 Money in the Bank event. However, in 2010, Punk led the New Nexus and attacked Cena in one of his first moves.

The following summer, in 2011, Punk pursued the WWE Championship, held by Cena at the time. The upcoming Money in the Bank event was set to be held in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

He came out to a raucous response from his hometown crowd. It was the last time Punk used “This Fire Burns” as his entrance music before pivoting to Living Colour's “Cult of Personality.”

Punk won the WWE Championship and “left” the company. He would later return with the championship in tow and face Cena again to declare the undisputed WWE Champion at SummerSlam. Punk won but lost the championship shortly after the match, thanks to Alberto Del Rio cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

They would have another notable match during the 1,000th episode of RAW in July 2012. Punk and Cena faced each other in a match for the WWE Championship.

The two would also face on a February 2013 episode of RAW to determine the number one contender to face Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 29 for the WWE Championship.

With Cena coming back to WWE soon for his farewell tour, perhaps another match with Punk could be in the cards. They have always put on classics, and one more may be in store.