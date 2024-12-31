Finally, Judgment Day has gotten new entrance music from WWE. They were long overdue for a change. The move comes ahead of Monday Night RAW's move to Netflix.

During the December 31, 2024, episode of WWE's RAW, the male Superstars of Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito) made their entrance with new music. The rap song is a drastic change from their previous song.

Previously, Judgment Day used Alter Bridge's “The Other Side” for their entrance music. It was the group's original music when Edge (aka Adam Copeland) started the faction in 2022.

However, the group has gone through several changes over the following two years. One thing that is unclear is whether or not Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will use the music.

Technically, they are a part of Judgment Day. However, Morgan has continued to use her signature entrance music instead of “The Other Side” since joining the faction.

Judgment Day's wild WWE ride

The Judgment Day started when Edge turned heel in 2022 ahead of his WrestleMania 38 match against AJ Styles. During the match, Damian Priest interfered and cost Styles the match.

He officially aligned himself with Edge as a part of the group. Shortly after, they recruited Rhea Ripley, who joined the stable at Backlash the following month.

They then feuded with Bálor, Morgan, and Styles, heading into Hell in a Cell. After defeating the babyface team, Bálor joined Judgment Day.

However, they turned on Edge, which resulted in him reverting to a babyface role. He then feuded with Judgment Day, namely Bálor, over the next year.

Over the next couple of years, they would slowly induct new members. Dominik Mysterio joined after famously turning on Edge and his father, Rey, at Clash at the Castle in September 2022.

McDonagh was later introduced to the group before R-Truth had a brief stint with them. Carlito has since joined the group before Morgan and Rodriguez both joined as well.

At SummerSlam in 2024, Judgment Day turned on the Terror Twins, Priest and Ripley. They have since turned babyface and are still going after the group.

Later that month, Priest and Ripley teamed to take on Mysterio and Morgan at Bash in Berlin in a mixed tag team match. The Terror Twins won the match.

Ripley has a match against Morgan on RAW's first episode on Netflix on January 6, 2025, for the Women's World Championship. If she wins, it will likely put an end to the prolonged feud.