When CM Punk made his return to the WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series: War Games PLE, fans noticed one change: His entrance music. He has used Living Colour's iconic song “Cult of Personality” as entrance music since 2011, but it sounded different upon his return. There is a respectable reason for this.

During an interview with No-Contest Wrestling, hosted by O'Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson, Punk detailed his epic Survivor Series return. He remembered having to tiptoe around asking Living Colour to license the song again without spoiling his WWE return. They did not want to license it unless it was for Punk, causing a dilemma.

It all worked out, and Punk returned with a newly-recorded “Cult of Personality.” This was done to pay the band directly, not the record label.

“That's because we pay the band, we're not paying the record label,” Punk revealed. “They re-recorded it and remastered it. And I feel much better being like, ‘Here you go.'”

Luckily, the band did not have to rush to re-record CM Punk's entrance music for his WWE return. It sounds like they already had it in the can for an anniversary celebration. “The universe provides,” he quipped.

He has used the remastered “Cult of Personality” since his return. Punk has had three televised matches since his Survivor Series return. He competed in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match and has had two singles matches with Drew McIntyre.

CM Punk's WWE return

During his retirement, Punk competed in UFC for a couple of fights. He also appeared on Fox Sports' WWE Backstage in November 2019.

His return to in-ring competition came in 2021 when he signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). This sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling world, as Punk signed with WWE's biggest competitor.

Throughout his run, he held the AEW World Championship twice. His run was marred by injuries and backstage drama, and he was released from the company in August 2023. His firing was due to an altercation he had with Jack Perry ahead of his match against Samoa Joe at All In.

He then returned to WWE, the company that made him a household name, in November 2023. Punk competed in a few non-televised matches against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio before entering the Royal Rumble in January 2024.

His rivalry with Drew McIntyre

During the match, Punk was legitimately injured by Drew McIntyre. This sparked a kayfabe rivalry that is still going to this day. At WrestleMania XL, McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

After the match, he decided to gloat in front of Punk. This enraged him, causing him to attack McIntyre, ultimately costing him the championship five minutes into his reign. Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and won the title off McIntyre.

In the coming months, Punk would continue costing McIntyre the title at every turn. Their first singles match took place at SummerSlam in August once Punk was medically cleared. Rollins served as the special guest referee.

While McIntyre won the first encounter, a scrappy Punk stole the second match. They have a rubber match set for the upcoming Bad Blood PLE that will be competed under the “Hell in a Cell” stipulation.