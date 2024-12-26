When the WWE's Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix, Becky Lynch could make her return from hiatus.

A new ad was shared for the upcoming debut. It opens with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes before showing Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio, the New Day, and more.

However, the most notable inclusion was Lynch. She is quickly shown after a glimpse of the Ring General, Gunther. Her husband, Seth Rollins, closes out the ad.

Expand Tweet

The ad debuted during Netflix's NFL Christmas Day broadcasts. They aired two games, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans. Both games were blowouts, as the Chiefs won by 19 and the Ravens by 29.

Additionally, CM Punk appeared during the NFL Christmas Gameday broadcast. He spoke on the panel during pregame warmups for the Chiefs and Steelers.

Seeing Lynch in the ad should not come as a surprise to fans. She was previously a part of a media event for WWE and Netflix's upcoming partnership while on hiatus.

Becky Lynch's long-awaited WWE return

Lynch's return could be coming when RAW moves to Netflix on January 6, 2025. The show will be star-studded, with the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley will be present.

Perhaps Lynch's return is another boost to supplement the women's division. RAW's women's division has been missing a star like Lynch since her hiatus started.

WWE fans haven't seen Lynch since May 2025. She lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring. A few nights later, on RAW, she lost her rematch for the championship.

Her contract subsequently expired, and she was absent from WWE TV for months. Meanwhile, her husband has remained a fixture of RAW since making his return in June.

RAW's move to Netflix

After nearly two decades,WWE's Monday Night RAW will move to Netflix on January 6, 2025. It will depart from traditional TV broadcasts in favor of the streaming service.

In turn, Friday Night SmackDown moved to USA Network in place of RAW. It was previously on FOX Sports for the last few years.

RAW's move to Netflix is the streaming service's latest venture in live sports broadcasting. They notable hosted the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight in November 2024. They also broadcasted two NFL games on Christmas Day.