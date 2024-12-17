Finally, the team of Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh have lost the WWE World Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW to the War Raiders (Erik and Ivar).

On the December 16, 2024, edition of RAW, Bálor and McDonagh defended the World Tag Team Championship in the main event. They used underhanded tactics to try and win, bringing a steel chair into the ring, but were stopped by Damian Priest.

The former Judgment Day member thwarted Bálor's attempt to bring a chair into the ring. This left McDonagh to be taken out by Ivar. Bálor rolled back into the ring and was hit with a War Machine.

The War Raiders then pinned Bálor to win second World Tag Team Championship in WWE. This puts an end to the Judgment Day's 176-day reign as World Tag Team Champions.

Judgment Day's reign as WWE World Tag Team Champion

Previously, Judgment Day's Finn Bálor won the WWE World Tag Team Championship twice with Damian Priest, and once with JD McDonagh. His last reign started when they defeated the Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) on an episode of RAW in June 2024.

Bálor is also fresh off another loss, losing to Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. He challenged the Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest was also involved in the match as the third participant in the triple threat match.

It seems WWE is going to continue the feud between Bálor and Priest. What McDonagh does now that he is without tag team gold remains unclear.

With Rhea Ripley also challenging Women's World Champion Liv Morgan to a match for the title, the Judgment Day's demise could be coming.

Who are the War Raiders?

The War Raiders, previously known as the Viking Raiders, are a WWE tag team consisting of Erik and Ivar. They have been wrestling together for a decade dating back to their days in Ring of Honor.

Erik and Ivar made their WWE debut in 2018, joining NXT. They won the NXT Tag Team Championship during their run in the developmental brand.

Since joining the main roster, they have won two World Tag Team Championships.They started their main roster career on RAW as the Viking Experience.

After rebranding to the Viking Raiders, they had a successful run on RAW and SmackDown. However, in 2023, Erik suffered an injury that kept him on the shelf for months.

Ivar then went on a singles run before suffering an injury in May 2024. They returned as the War Raiders in October 2024 and have already won the World Tag Team Championship.