Before a recent live event in Baltimore, Maryland, WWE star LA Knight got into a car accident. Luckily, he was okay and able to make it to the show.

During the show, he took time to address the crowd after being involved in a fender bender and still made a fascinating promo out of it.

“It wasn't easy to roll down here,” Knight said. “Earlier today, I was driving down I-70, [I] got in a little fender bender, someone decided to back into my car.”

The crowd began booing, which he agreed with. He then had to call the car rental company and explain the situation. When asked if he could stay at the scene of the car accident, LA Knight replied, “Nah!”

“‘You don't understand — I[‘ve] got to get to Baltimore!'” Knight continued. “He said, ‘Okay, sir, did you get any pictures?' I said, ‘Yeah!' I said, ‘I'm on my way right now.'”

The employee then asked Knight why he was in such a hurry to get to Baltimore. Knight replied, “Well, as soon as I walk in the building, some dummy's gonna walk down here, and he's gonna need to get stomped out!”

He then defeated Santos Escobar in a match at the live event in Baltimore. Luckily, Knight was okay after the scary fender bender incident and was able to compete.

WWE star LA Knight's rapid rise

Over the last couple of years, Knight has become one of WWE's top stars. He used the LA Knight moniker during his NXT run from 2021-22.

During that time, he had matches with top stars, including Bron Breakker, Dolph Ziggler, and Gunther. Additionally, he won the Million Dollar Championship, which was briefly brought back for him.

Upon joining the main roster, Knight was given a new gimmick. He became the manager of the Maximum Male Models, Max Dupri.

It didn't last long, though, as he reverted back to his Knight persona in October 2022. He first feuded with the late Bray Wyatt upon his gimmick change. Their lone match took place at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE and was Wyatt's final WWE match.

His popularity continued to rise throughout 2023. He had big matches against the Bloodline, most notably Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The following year, he finally won singles gold on the main roster. He challenged Logan Paul for the United States Championship at SummerSlam in August 2024. Knight won the championship and held it for over 100 days before losing it to Shinsuke Nakamura.