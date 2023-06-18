After punching his ticket to Money in the Bank with a win over Montez Ford, LA Knight kept his winning ways going with another W over Santos Escobar, the “Emperor of Lucha Libre” and fellow participant in the Ladder match scheduled for the O2 Arena in London, England on July 1st.

Asked about his win while walking back to the locker room by Megan Morant for a special segment on the SmackDown LowDown, Knight wasn't too excited to discuss his victory.

“What do you want? Do you know what happened out there? The only thing that happened is what’s going to happen at Money in the Bank, Santos was left laying just like everyone is going to be left laying,” LA Knight said.

Unfortunately for Knight, his typically expansive promos was cut short by, surprisingly enough, Butch, who gave his fellow WWE Superstar a piece of constructive criticism.

“Hey,” Butch said. “You talk too much.”

This, understandably, didn't sit too well with Knight either, as his abilities were once again tested by someone he doesn't respect too much.

“You’ve got to be kidding me right now, who is even talking to you?” LA Knight said. “If you’ve got something to say it then go ahead and say it to me. You wanna talk?”

Unfortunately, again, for LA Knight, he wasn't afforded an answer as Santo Escobar decided to disrupt the festivities with a surprise attack from behind, and just like that, the trio began to brawl as Morant watched on in horror. Will this segment have any effect on Money in the Bank in a few weeks? Maybe yes, maybe no, but at worst, it proves that WWE is going to have a contentious showing in London.