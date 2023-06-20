After two months away from a WWE ring, Logan Paul made his triumphant return at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, to give his hometown fans a lecture on the city's losing ways and why he is going to change that by winning the Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashing it in to become WWE Champion in one form or another.

Stopping by the backstage area after his segment to discuss his plans with Byron Saxton for a WWE Digital Exclusive segment, Paul was asked about his intentions for Money in the Bank and let out a rather predictable answer.

“I gotta win, I gotta win; I just cut a promo about this entire city losing,” Paul said. “And I think I’d like to win, I think I’d like a WWE Championship on my resume. I don’t really like following the traditional path, so I’m going to take the shortcut, get that briefcase, cash it in, and beat whoever I have to.”

Asked if he has any nerves, Paul was pretty honest there too, before masking it with his usual confidence.

“H*ll yeah, h*ll yeah,” Paul said. “No man, I’m nervous, like, it’s been a while since I’ve been back, you know, but I’m the Maverick dog, I like to fly, I like to perch high, and I like to jump. And I did it.”

Alrighty then, so before Saxton left for greener pastures to interview the likes of LA Knight and others, he was asked for departing comments and left fans with an NSFW doozy.

“F**k y’all. Can you bleep that? F**k y’all, I’m coming for that a**.

Welp, there you go, folks; Logan Paul is going to do… that at Money in the Bank, and the WWE Universe will have to live with the consequences.