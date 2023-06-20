After two-plus months away, Logan Paul finally made his triumphant return to the WWE Universe near his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, to discuss his future plans in The Fed and his desire to make “Believeland” into “The City of Champions” once more.

Sitting atop a ladder in the center of the ring with both Money in the Bank briefcases next to him – has foreshadowing ever been so subtle? – Paul addressed his people for the first time in months, and though it wasn't the sweetest ride, the destination left the area over the moon.

“Come on baby, it's always a pleasure to be back in the great state of Ohio, and I feel the love y'all. Walking down the aisles and I see so many young kids full of ambition, full of untapped potential ready to achieve greatness just like I did. Y'all know this but the best people in the world come from right here in Cleveland. Man, you've got LeBron James, you've got Jerry ‘The King' Lawler, you've got Logan Paul. And you know, when I look back on my life in Cleveland, I look back at the moments that made me great, and the moment that made me great was when I left,” Paul said.

“It's true, when I left, I got to pursue my dreams in Hollywood; y'all stayed and froze your a**es off in the winter. I got back here and walked outside and it smelled like industrial steel, guys, and the Browns still suck. Hey, don't boo me guys, because frankly, I am the best you guys have. Na, na, na, na, you people can't miss it; our people just can't stop losing. Jake Paul, my brother, lost his last boxing match, I lost to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, heck, The Miz lost tonight. But mark my words people, today is the day that Clevelanders stop losing. I, Logan Paul, am going to single-handedly put some respect back on this great city's name.

“So look, because I can, I called the executives and ya boy got a special invitation. Ladies and gentlemen, I will be competing in the Money in the Bank Ladder match in London. And I'm going to win that contract, I'm going to cash it in, and I'm going to take the championship from whoever I want, whenever I want. And then, I'm coming back to Cleveland, we're going to Barley House, and we throwing shots back, and we going crazy!”

Needless to say, fans across the WWE Universe, especially the ones in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, were ecstatic to hear that their hometown hero would be taking part in the Money in the Bank Ladder match, but that doesn't mean the rest of the locker room feels the same. If anything, the other six participants in Money in the Bank had plenty to say about Paul inserting himself into the match without actually earning a spot in the show via a qualifying match.

BREAKING: @LoganPaul has officially been added to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank live on Saturday, July 1 at @TheO2 in London! pic.twitter.com/7wXFLABpc2 — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2023

Logan Paul isn't too popular heading into the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Not one minute after finishing his speech, Logan Paul had to watch as none other than Ricochet walked down to the ring with a microphone in hand to talk his soon-to-be foe down to size.

“Listen listen, honestly, I just came out here to congratulate you. You are officially in the Money in the Bank Ladder match, congratulations,” Ricochet said. “And yes, we all understand that Mr. Logan Paul has a very big social media presence, however, I need you to understand this dog, check this: I know, and everyone in this arena, we all know, that the only reason you got added to this match in the first place is because Ricochet does what he always does, and at the Royal Rumble, Ricochet made Logan Paul go viral. But honestly bro, I don't care how you got into the match, because it doesn't change my thing in any way, because it doesn't change the fact that Ricochet will walk out of London Mr. Money in the Bank.”

Unfortunately for Paul, Ricochet wasn't allowed to voice his concerns for long, as Shinsuke Nakamura, then LA Knight, then Santos Escobar, and finally Butch made their way down to the ring to address the social media star, with “The Bruiserweight” opting to keep things simple and let his fists do the talking. Whether you like him or not, Paul is heading to Money in the Bank and could soon find himself the proud owner of one of just two open contracts for any title in WWE. Believeland indeed.