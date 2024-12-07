Though Logan Paul hasn't been on WWE television in an official capacity since SummerSlam, when he lost his United States Championship to LA Knight in front of his hometown crowd, he remains firmly connected to the promotion through his extracurricular connections and his podcast ImPaulsive, which frequently features WWE talk and personalities.

On such WWE interaction? A piece of advice from John Cena, which has turned into a bit of a mantra for Logan and his brother, Jake, as they bounce around from social media posts to streaming celebrity boxing matches.

“Another thing that [Jake Paul has] lived by, and actually John Cena told me as well randomly, I shot him a text about something, and he told me this, ‘Comparison is the thief of joy,'” Paul explained via Fightful.

“I've never really understood it, and I still don't think I fully understand it, but it makes sense to me because I'm realizing something about myself, and that's like, I do compare myself to people in the sense that I'm competitive. I use it as fuel to motivate me to do better, which has always worked for me, but I'm also wondering if maybe it is the thief of joy. While I am reaching these pinnacles, an I like happy doing it, am I doing this because I found that motivation inside me or did it come from an external source. Also, does it matter?”

All things considered, that is not only a very Cena thing to say but actually pretty sound advice. Why? Because even the greatest accomplishments aren't going to feel nearly as sweet if it is done for external validation instead of internal happiness.

Logan Paul shot promotional material for WWE on Netflix

Elsewhere on ImPaulsive, Paul revealed that he isn't so far removed from in-ring action as some fans might think, as he actually shot some promotional material for the company ahead of its move to Netflix, with his return to in-ring gear feeling like “home.”

“We were shooting that thing yesterday. This was goofy, but I put on that outfit, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah.' My wrestling outfit, we were doing the shoot,” Paul said via Fightful. “I put on my WWE outfit. I hadn't put it on in a couple of months, and I felt good. I felt at home.”

Oh snap, Paul to RAW confirmed? Only time will tell, but if he wasn't planning to return to the ring, why would he be shooting promotional material for the show? With the United States Championship on Shinsuke Nakamura, the WWE “transfer portal” open, and Paul still a fan of professional wrestling, a renewed pairing makes all the sense in the world for the “Maverick,” Netflix, and WWE, too.