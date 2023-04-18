A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After turning his attention away from the United States Championship, taking part in a minor matchup with Brock Lesnar before being “awarded” an ill-fated feud with Bray Wyatt that went so poorly it literally cost him a spot on the WrestleMania 39 card, Bobby Lashley was finally afforded another chance to test his mettle against Austin Theory for the belt once more following a count-out no-contest against Bronson Reed on the previous edition of Raw.

Unfortunately, Lashley came up short once more, but this time, it was because none other than “Mr. Nice Guy” decided to interject himself into the match and throw the outcome out, leading to a DQ finish and no new title reign for “The All Mighty.” But why? Why did Reed decide to ruin Lashley’s night one week after his own match with “The All Mighty” came to an end via DQ too? Fortunately, Byron Saxton of RAW Talk was able to catch up with the NXT-turned-NJPW-turned-RAW Superstar to find out.

“Byron, this story of myself and Uncle Bobby is far from over; it’s nowhere near being finished,” Bronson Reed noted. “You know, I was undefeated on Monday Night Raw, and last week, I didn’t lose, but it was a ten count, and now, there’s a little blemish, now there’s a little blip, and I need to correct that. So I’m gonna keep coming after Bobby week, after week, after week, I’m gonna be bringing this meat, and he ain’t ready for it. And eventually, when you face me like a man, one-on-one, I will get my win back.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Will Reed be able to best “Uncle Bobby,” as he so desperately wants to, and vault himself to even greater success in the WWE Universe? Or will all of this buildup be for not, with a loss to “The All Mighty” effectively ending his current hype train? Fans will have to tune into RAW to find out, as it’s clear Reed isn’t relenting any time soon.