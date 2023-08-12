Though it wasn't how he expected his night to end, Rey Mysterio found himself on top of Austin Theory for the 1-2-3 in the main event match of SmackDown, adding a 16th title reign in WWE to his resume – 26 in total if you count WCW – and becoming the new United States Champion.

Stopping by the SmackDown LowDown after finishing a Spanish language interview with Cathy Kelley just prior, Mysterio explained to Kayla Braxton how much the title win meant to himself and the rest of the LWO as well.

“Today was a roller coaster ride from the moment I arrived to the moment which is now,” Rey Mysterio told Kayla Braxton. “You know, I was so angry, and my frustration and my anger took over that when I went out and had that match with Austin, I wasn't really thinking about the final consequence, which is this. My team, the LWO, this ain't my title. This is our title. This is the LWO's title. Oh my god, this is our unity right here. This is what unites us together. When you have guys like Austin Theory, which we all run across at some point in our lifetime, you have to put an end to that, and I think tonight was the perfect night to put an end to Austin Theory, and here's the result.”

As crazy as it may sound, Rey Mysterio isn't the only member of the LWO who has won the United States Championship, as the original title holder was none other than Eddie Guerrero, who won the title in July of 2003 and successfully defended it five times before dropping it to the Big Show at No Mercy in Baltimore, Maryland, a few months later. While only time will tell how many more titles Mysterio will hold before his career comes to an end, it's safe to say this one is special.