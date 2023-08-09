After making his way to NXT in order to stand in the corner of Dragon Lee as he laid down a challenge for his son's North American Championship, Rey Mysterio decided to do the rounds at the Performance Center and hand out some advice to young stars like Thea Hail, who just lost to Tiffany Stratton at The Great American Bash via a thrown in town.

After being told she had a chance to follow in his footsteps as an undersized Underdog champion, Hail used the opportunity to ask the WWE Hall of Famer a question many fans have wanted to know for months.

“Can I ask you a question?” Thea Hail asked. “I know you and your father don't get along too much right now, but you still love him, right?”

After taking a few moments to think the question over, delivered an answer that would make Master Splinter from the Original Teenaged Mutant Ninja Turtles movie very proud.

“Hmm, do you know what?” Rey Mysterio responded. “I don't like who my son is right now, he's made some really bad choices, and he's obviously hanging out with the wrong people, but that's my son; I will always love him. I just hope that one day, he will understand and realize who his real family is.”

Awe, honestly, that's a wonderful sentiment from the first-generation WWE Superstar, as you'd have to be a pretty horrible father to hate your son. Though they don't obviously see eye-to-eye anymore and Rey has become a fun foil to the younger Mysterio's scheming, in the end, the day will inevitably come when they can embrace once more, even if it takes a few months, years, or even decades to get there.