After hyping up the title match between Austin Theory and Santos Escobar on social media, WWE's marquee showdown of the night almost didn't happen, as during the “Emperor of Luche Libre's” scheduled time with Cathy Kelley, he was jumped and unceremoniously beaten down, with his leg crushed inside a travel case, Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, and the rest of the LWO watching on in horror.

Though WWE cut back to the training room multiple times throughout the show in an attempt to find out whether Escobar was up or down for the match, the decision was ultimately out of his control. Marching down to the ring with his LWO teammates by his side, Escobar was jumped once more by Theory and ruled out of the match, leaving Theory to laugh in the faces of the Calgary fans looking forward to a championship showdown.

Fortunately, Adam Pierce decided to do his job and make a swerve on the spot, allowing Rey Mysterio to take his place and attempt to win another title in the extra innings of his career.

Though CoreybGraves insisted the match wasn't fair on commentary, as Theory spent “weeks” preparing for Escobar, not Mysterio, Dominik's father had even less time to prepare, and yet, through a series of 619s, was able to put Theory down on the mat and secure the first pinfall victory against the 26-year-old Atlanta native with the title on the line since all the way back in November of 2022.

The most improbable win of the day, Mysterio now joins his son in the WWE championship circle, and both of the belts designated to represent the United States – plus Canada and Mexico in Dominik's case – belong to the favorite sons of the 619. Mysterio is one of just eight WWE Superstars with three or more reigns with the United States Championship, and no matter how long this reign runs, that's something no one, not even Thoery, can take away.