One of the key parts of WWE legend Becky Lynch's book was an NSFW photo with Seth Rollins, her husband. The Visionary recently opened up about his initial reaction to seeing the photo.

Rollins was recently asked for his reaction to the photo, via the Pivot podcast, which shows the two with their championship belts. He was allegedly unaware that the photo was being used, so his reading of the book was his first time seeing it.

“She was very cautious about letting me read her book as well, too,” Rollins revealed. “I think, you know, she’s obviously self-conscious. She’s like, ‘I don’t want you to read it,’ but I’m sure some of it had to do with the details that she put in there, like the picture of the two of us.

“I didn’t know that was making it in there; I was unaware if that was going to find its way into the book,” he continued.

Ultimately, Rollins is an “open book,” and if his wife was okay with the photo being in the book, so was he. Obviously, he saw it too late to make any changes. At least he took it in stride.

The NSFW photo in question

The photo Rollins is talking about comes from Becky Lynch's book, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, which was released on March 26, 2024.

It was taken while Rollins was Universal Champion and Lynch was both RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. The kicker? They are not wearing any other clothes.

“You knew this photo had to exist, didn't you?” Lynch's caption of the photo reads in the book.

Who are WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch?

Both Rollins and Lynch are two of the top stars in their respective divisions. Rollins is a five-time world champion in WWE, including being the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

As World Heavyweight Champion, Rollins was a fighting champion. He successfully defended against Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre during his reign.

At WrestleMania XL, Rollins pulled double duty. He first teamed with Cody Rhodes to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock in the main event of Night 1. He then opened the show the following night in a losing effort to McIntyre, ending his World Heavyweight Championship reign.

Meanwhile, Lynch has not been seen on WWE TV since King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024. She won the Women's Championship after Rhea Ripley vacated the title. Ripley vacated the championship due to injury shortly after her successful title defense against Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

Throughout her career, Lynch has won a Royal Rumble match (2019) and an Elimination Chamber match (2024). She is a one-time NXT Women's Champion and has won the RAW Women's Championship twice. Additionally, she is a five-time Women's Champion.

Perhaps her greatest accomplishment was being one of the first women to main event WrestleMania. She accomplished this feat in her triple-threat match with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Lynch ultimately won the match in controversial fashion, winning the RAW and SmackDown Championships.