Unlike other WWE stars like John Cena, Dave Bautista, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, don't expect Seth Rollins to become a movie star in Hollywood after his retirement.

During an interview with the Pivot podcast, Rollins was asked about his “blueprint” after his WWE career winds down. While Cena, Bautista, and Johnson have all become huge stars, that does not seem to interest Rollins.

“I think everybody's got their own blueprint. I think there's some people out there who love the Hollywood thing — I've done a couple of things — I don't love it; I wish I did,” said Rollins. “And I'm open. If anyone's out there listening, I'm open to roles.

“But I love my business, man. I love doing it, I love thinking about it, I love coming up with new ideas, obviously, the performance aspect of it is fantastic,” he continued.

He then detailed his post-WWE plans. It sounds like Rollins wants to be involved “behind the scenes” a la Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who runs the creative plans for the company.

As he enters the twilight of his career, Rollins wants to continue to help the business grow. He still has time in his career, so we will see where things shake out.

And still, Rollins won't completely rule out a few movie roles in the future. He said he may “dabble” in it after hanging up the boots.

Seth Rollins' WWE career

While retirement and making movies is not imminent, Seth Rollins is one of WWE's top stars and a fixture of their programming. He made his main roster debut in 2012 as a part of the Shield (along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose).

The dominant faction remained together until 2014. Rollins turned on his teammates and subsequently joined the villainous Authority group, spearheaded by Triple H.

During his time with the Authority, Rollins won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, earning himself a championship match at the time of his choosing. He would hold onto the briefcase for several months before using it at WrestleMania 31.

He interrupted the main event match for the World Heavyweight Championship between Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Announcer Michael Cole famously called it the “Heist of the Century.”

Rollins held the championship for over 200 days before vacating it due to injury. He later returned from injury in May 2016 and reentered the title picture upon his return.

Years later, Rollins became the Universal Champion after defeating Lesnar for it. He lost the title back to Lesnar before regaining it. Rollins eventually lost it again to the Fiend (aka Bray Wyatt) at the 2019 Crown Jewel PLE.

In 2023, he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion after winning a tournament that culminated at Night of Champions. He held the championship for over 300 days before losing it to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

After taking some time off due to injuries, Rollins returned in June 2024 to confront then-World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. They had a match at Money in the Bank where Priest retained the title. Rollins has since entered a feud with “Big” Bronson Reed.