As much of the professional wrestling world was locked in on AEW WrestleDream, watching Adam Cole return and Bryan Danielson wrestle for his in-ring career, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to absolutely go off on social media, delivering multiple posts hinting at even more appearances for WWE in 2025.

“Hard to describe this reaction in the arenas when this moment takes flight. This connection with the crowd is quite a beautiful experience,” Johnson wrote. “I know it sounds crazy, but if you're in the arena experiencing it – this stuff gets emotional. I start to walk out there, and man, I'm covered in chills. Forever grateful. It's why I always keep my Teremana backstage. The Final Boss of WWE. 2025.”

Interesting stuff, right? But the Rock wasn't done, as he shot off another message to double down on his future plans.

Disruptive, radical, electrifying, and always unpredictable,” The Rock wrote. “And fun, man, I have f**king fun. Love U, and thank you, to all of you. The Final Boss. WWE.”

These messages understandably got fans wondering if The Rock was just looking for attention or if he instead had legitimate plans for the future, something Dave Meltzer suggested might no longer be in the cards earlier in the week. Well, surprisingly enough, The Rock answered that question head-on.

“Don't believe any of that bulls**t,” Johnson boldly declared.

Welp, there you go folks; whether intentional or not, Johnson just made himself the main character of professional wrestling on a day that should probably be dedicated to the “American Dragon.” And the best part? With six months left until the show officially takes place in Las Vegas, it's safe to say it won't be the last time The Rock makes headlines around the professional wrestling world.

Dave Melter had plenty to say on The Rock and WrestleMania 41

While The Rock may not want fans to “believe any of that bulls**t” regarding Meltzer's reporting, the Wrestling Observer scribe's reporting is interesting nonetheless, as it highlights an insider's take on how Johnson felt about his last WWE run and what it could mean for the future.

“However, as of right now, Dwayne Johnson is not scheduled for the show. Obviously that could change and he's going to do what he wants all the time. While nobody can say it publicly, some with old-school mentalities didn't like the idea that he stole the show and it's not building to a match,” Meltzer noted.

“‘He's not going to be able to do Mania. He already gave word that he wouldn't be able to do that match' [a source said] when asked bout Rock vs. Reigns vs. Rhodes. Rock came out with the People's belt that the widow of Muhammad Ali gave him at the Hall of Fame. There was no specific reason given past we were told that different reasons were given to different people. What we do know is that Dwayne Johnson when it comes to this is either going to be all in, meaning a full training camp to get into the best wrestling and cosmetic shape he can get in, or not in. ‘The story is simply his schedule got too heavy, he couldn't commit to doing it right.'”

Is there some truth in Meltzer's reporting? Yes, there probably is, but that doesn't mean it's 100 percent correct either. If The Rock saw the pushback and in now doubling down on a desire to wrestle, then hey, all's well that ends well, right?