When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared opposite Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 40, it felt like a big deal.

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared once more opposite Cody Rhodes – plus Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and the rest of The Bloodline – at the end of Bad Blood, it felt like an even bigger deal.

Is Johnson gearing up for another massive run toward WrestleMania 41, only this time starting a little earlier on the Road to WrestleMania? Not necessarily, as, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer, the “Final Boss” isn't a lock to return to the “Showcase of the Immortals” in 2025.

“However, as of right now, Dwayne Johnson is not scheduled for the show. Obviously, that could change, and he’s going to do what he wants all the time. While nobody can say it publicly, some with old-school mentalities didn’t like the idea that he stole the show and it‘s not building to a match,” Meltzer wrote.

“‘He’s not going to be able to do Mania. He already gave word that he wouldn’t be able to do that match’ [a source said] when asked bout Rock vs. Reigns vs. Rhodes. Rock came out with the People’s belt that the widow of Muhammad Ali gave him at the Hall of Fame. There was no specific reason given past we were told that different reasons were given to different people. What we do know is that Dwayne Johnson when it comes to this is either going to be all in, meaning a full training camp to get into the best wrestling and cosmetic shape he can get in, or not in. ‘The story is simply his schedule got too heavy, he couldn’t commit to doing it right.'”

Would it be an absolute shocker if Johnson doesn't end up wrestling a match at Mania? Yes, some have hoped that his return could mean something at Crown Jewel before Paul “Triple H” Levesque shut that down with the new Crown Jewel Title, and others still hope he will win the Royal Rumble in 2025 to secure a title shot. If Johnson doesn't wrestle at Mania once more, it will be hard to quantify this WWE calendar year as anything other than a failure, as they have been building to the “American Nightmare” versus the “Final Boss” all season long.

The Rock hints at more to come after Bad Blood

While Melter has thrown some shade on the idea of The Rock headlining a night of WrestleMania 41, that hasn't stopped the “People's Champion” from hinting at more opportunities to come in the future on social media.

“The show ain’t over, until the Final Boss says it’s over,” The Rock wrote on Instagram. “There’s no business like show business, and there’s no connection stronger and more electrifying than that of the people and the people’s champ. You can FEEL the MANA. FINAL BOSS. ENGAGED. See ya down the road.”

Is Meltzer wrong? Or is The Rock simply engagement farming ahead of SmackDown? Either way, this story is one to monitor moving forward, as it could define the promotion for the next six months.