A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, and especially Sami Zayn wanted nothing more than to beat Solo Sikoa and The Usos at Backlash in order to finally finish off The Bloodline. While the Undisputed Tag Team Championships weren’t on the line, what with it being a trios match, delivering another loss to Jimmy and Jey might have just been enough to crack the foundation of the faction further, leading to the end of their run once and for all.

Unfortunately for Owens, Zayn, and Riddle, their in-ring efforts were unsuccessful, as Solo Sikoa secured the win via a Samoan Spike on Riddle. But that doesn’t mean their efforts weren’t in vain; there was visible tension between Sikoa and Jey during the match, and at the end of the contest, it really looked like there was a Samoan Spike with Jey’s name on it coming his way.

Well, there you have it, WWE fans, The Bloodline won their Backlash match, and the five-man faction, six if you count Paul Heyman, will come together on SmackDown this Friday in Knoxville, Tennesee. Will they stay together long-term? Probably not, but hey, considering it took almost a year for Rey Mysterio to turn on Dominik, Paul “Triple H” Levesque definitely likes to play the long game when it comes to storytelling. But whether it comes at Night of Champions, Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, or even later, it’s clear that cracks in The Bloodline are becoming more and more apparent, which is bad news for “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.