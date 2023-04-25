A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After nearly 400 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns’ reign is over… at least kind of.

That’s right, after teasing a “major announcement” for Raw on social media, Paul “Triple H” Levesque walked down to the ring to thunderous applause from the Chicagoland crowd and proceeded to announce that, after nearly 1,000 days as the Universal Champion, Reigns would be taking his strap to whichever show selected him in the WWE draft and the other brand would be given a new belt, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, that would be crowned at, fittingly enough, the Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“On Saturday, May 27th, at Night of Champions, we will crown a new WWE Heavyweight Champion,” Levesque announced on RAW. “This will be a champion you can be proud of. This will be a champion you can respect, that you can admire. This will be a champion who will defend this championship anywhere, any place, any time, all over the world. This champion will not have to demand your acknowledgment; this champion will earn your acknowledgment and will earn the title of World Heavyweight Champion.”

Whoa, talk about sending some not-so-subtle digs at Reigns. Then again, considering “The Tribal Chief” hasn’t been on WWE television since the RAW after WrestleMania, 21 days and counting, why not throw a little shade his way and prove that the WWE Universe is big enough to have two world champions, especially one who is actually willing to take the show on the road as a fighting champ?