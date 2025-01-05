With RAW‘s official debut on Netflix rapidly approaching, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been going to work getting as many eyes on the show as possible, from sending his WWE Superstars on the promotional tour to sitting down for interviews himself, which isn't a common occurrence for the DX member at this stage of “The Game.”

Discussing how WWE is rapidly approaching the start of the Road to WrestleMania 41 in an interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast and what the promotion could have planned for the biggest wrestling show of the year, Levesque revealed that he does already have a main event booked for the show, even if it has an asterisk next to it because of, well, the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson of it all.

“Yes, with an asterisk. I cannot tell you what happens between today and Las Vegas. People get hurt, you get a phone call, ‘Have you ever considered doing this with me?' ‘Oh, that's an amazing opportunity. Maybe we go in a different direction.' Sometimes you start to go down the road with a storyline, and it's not resonating the way I thought it would, ‘Maybe this would be bigger,'” Levesque explained via Fightful.

“It can all change. I'm a big, ‘Put pins in stuff far in advance.' We had a card for WrestleMania loosely written out in October, and that's morphed a lot. We're sort of sitting down on a regular basis, weekly, and talking about what do we believe the shift is. Where do we see the shift happening, and what do we need to move around? Can I say I have something penciled in? Yes. Do I think it will stay? I think, but I'm not sure.”

When did WWE have Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns locked in as the main event of WrestleMania 40? And more importantly, when did things change to Rock vs. Reigns before, again, switching things out for a dual main event featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins versus The Bloodline on Night 1 and Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night 2? While it's nice to know WWE has a plan, it's also worth noting that even the promotion knows that things could change in a big way if something off happens over the next four months.

Triple H reveals why WWE is remaining PG on Netflix

Later on in his SI Media appearance, Triple H reveals why WWE decided to keep RAW PG on Netflix when, theoretically, they could go all-in on the blood and guts. *spoiler alert* it's to maximize viewership.

“This will be family programming just like it's always been, right? PG programming. To me, the whole, I need somebody to swear in a movie to make the movie good. Like, I just don't… I get it. There's certain genres of things that need that or that are good with that. But I've seen just as many comedians that are clean, that are, you know, crazy money as I have, you know, ones that are late with profanity,” Levesque explained via WrestleOps.

“I think that all of that is given way more importance. It's a rating and a brand that makes you feel a certain way, so people get excited about that. But we want to be very conscious about making this, what we just talked about, which is, you're not, hopefully, on there watching with your kid and be like, oh, God, why am I showing my kid here? And I don't, you know, I shouldn't be exposing to this. Are we going to push the envelope a little bit sometimes here and there? Sure but nothing that’s going to turn you off as a viewer.”

Unfortunate for the Attitude Era 2.0 crowd, but do you know what? Considering how WWE has handled their bookings over the past few years, this really shouldn't be too surprising.