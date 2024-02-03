The decision to book Rock-Reigns for WM 40 instead of Rhodes-Reigns is... confusing, to say the least.

This is the worst timeline for WWE fans. Everything that fans feared is starting to come true.

The moment The Rock stepped back into the WWE, fans were starting to have concerns. Yes, having a mega-star like the Brahma Bull is always good for business. However, what's good for business isn't always good for the stories. Many were worried that Rock's return could spell disaster for Cody Rhodes, since his quest to beat Roman Reigns might get delayed.

Well, Friday night gave us exactly what we feared would happen. In a truly bizarre, out of character segment, Cody Rhodes seemed to give way for The Rock to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. Right now, it will be The Great One facing The Tribal Chief in Las Vegas, presumably for the WWE Universal Belt.

Here's the thing: Rock vs. Roman is a dream match in literally every other timeline. Two of the greatest Samoan wrestlers facing off? The past against the present? It's a booker's dream! However, this isn't what most WWE fans want, and they're making it known. The segment between Rhodes, Rock, and Roman on the WWE YouTube channel currently has more dislikes than likes. Fans on social media are voicing their displeasure, and rightfully so.

There's plenty of reasons why this doesn't make sense. Let's break it down.

The Rock doesn't need the titles

This one is plain and simple. The Rock is 51 years old. At this point in his career, he's accomplished every possible achievement in the WWE twice over. He's one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time.

The Rock does NOT need the Universal Title in any shape or form. Winning it won't add to his legacy, missing out on it isn't going to be a demerit. Title shots are meant to have stakes to give a sense of urgency, but there's no such sense in Rock challenging for the top WWE belt.

Besides, if that main event does end up being a title shot, then we all know how that's going to end, right? There's no way the WWE will give the title to a part-timer that even less available than Roman Reigns, let alone a part-timer that hasn't wrestled in years.

There was an easy solution to all of this: Rock-Reigns should've been either the main event at Elimination Chamber this month, or it should be a battle after Mania once Rhodes wins the title. It could've been another Tribal Combat match, with Rhodes intervening on Rock's behalf to prevent any Bloodline shenanigans. It could've been perfect!

Diminishing the WWE Heavyweight Title

Another side effect of Cody Rhodes not challenging Roman Reigns is that it diminishes Seth Rollins and the WWE Heavyweight Title. From the outside, it looks like Rhodes is “settling” for the easier title. “Since he can't win the Universal belt, why not go for an easier one?”

The WWE Heavyweight Belt has essentially been buried since its inception. Reigns' promos about the title certainly don't help, as they make it feel like that title is nothing compared to the Universal gold. The promo battle on Smackdown this Friday will only serve to bury this title further.

Rollins' record against Rhodes certainly doesn't help. Rollins has lost to the American Nightmare three times already, all of which were clean wins. One of those wins was against a clearly injured Rhodes in that iconic Hell in a Cell match. Instead of facing his demons head-on, it seems like Rhodes is picking a fight with a man he's beaten multiple times for a title he clearly doesn't want (or at least doesn't want as much as the other title).

This leads us to my next point, which is…

The Bastardization of Cody Rhodes

Perhaps the most frustrating part of all this is that this completely destroys Cody Rhodes' current character in the WWE. From the moment he returned to the company, Rhodes has made his goal explicitly clear: he wants to finish his story. His ultimate goal is to bring a top WWE title to the Rhodes clan, something that his father Dusty was not able to do.

Rhodes fought like hell to get his shot at Roman Reigns. Last year, he recovered from his torn pec to win the Royal Rumble. He challenged Reigns for the title. The build-up to their Mania match was absolute gas. Cutthroat promos from both men, with Rhodes' speeches fueled by that drive to win the big title.

We almost saw him finish the story with Reigns in that classic Mania event. Unfortunately, his title bid was cut down by interference from The Bloodline (shocking, I know). Rhodes vowed to get his revenge against Reigns in WrestleMania 40 by any means necessary. Rhodes' second Royal Rumble win seemed to prove his desire, his drive for revenge. After winning, he was pumped up, pointing at Roman Reigns' suite.

And then, this happens. In a completely out-of-character promo, Cody seems to run away from the adversity. Knowing all too well that challenging Reigns is futile, Rhodes seemingly gives up on the WWE Universal Title. Instead, he offers Rock as Reigns' next opponent, walking away from the challenge of facing Reigns.

Is this really the same Cody Rhodes we all know and love? The biggest reason why Rhodes is so over is his unwavering drive to the limit. He battled Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle. He fought through the Bloodline and the Judgment Day to get to this position. Now he's just… quitting? It makes no damn sense.

The Vince McMahon Syndrome Plagues the WWE

We all thought that we were moving away from the McMahon-style of booking. McMahon used to irritate fans by ignoring the needs of the fans in favor of the dollar signs. Heck, you just need to go back 10 years prior to see this exact thing play out. Back then, CM Punk was completely over, with fans wanting to see him fight John Cena at WrestleMania 30. However, the WWE decided to screw that storyline and instead bring back The Rock for a rematch that no one really wanted.

We're seeing the same thing happen right now. They're putting one of their top stars by the wayside and instead favoring the part-timer for a one-time nostalgia pop. What's worse is that there's a report from Dave Meltzer saying that The Rock himself pushed heavily for this decision. Yes, the injury to CM Punk and the McMahon report might have screwed things up, but it's really no excuse for this awful booking.

This is exactly the type of booking that got Vince McMahon crucified years ago. Now, Triple H is making the same mistake again. There's still a slim chance that things can turn out well. Still, it's frustrating to see WWE go down this path when there were plenty of options to keep all three stars looking strong.