With the WWE Draft officially over, fans, pundits, and performers themselves have begun to comment on which Superstars went where, with some questioning why Paul “Triple H” Levesque broke up the feud between The Judgement Day and lWo, while others complimented the decision to bring Imperium over to RAW, as Gunther will now be afforded opportunities to wrestle new matches against performers like Matt Riddle, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, who have all been on RAW since Imperium was elevated onto the main roster.

But did you ever think about whether the networks that actually air RAW and SmackDown, USA Network and Fox, might have opinions on the performers who would suddenly become fixtures of their Monday or Friday night coverage? Because, as it turns out, the USA Network did have something to say about Karrion Kross being drafted to SmackDown, as things didn’t turn out too well the last time he was a member of the Red Brand.

“Bummed, but to be fair, last time Karrion Kross was here, there was a helmet involved, so it’s probably for the best (for now!) #WWERAW #WWEDraft,” USA Network wrote.

Dang, Kross just got absolutely flamed by a basic cable network, or, more realistically, an entry-level employee who runs the social media accounts for a basic cable network. While Scarlett tried to step in and fight her man’s battles, sharing the “you don’t say” Nicolas Cage gif from Vampire’s Kiss, unfortunately, the damage was done; the comments section of the post has since consisted of an absolute pile-on for the former NXT Champion, and he will certainly hear about it on Friday, as Michael Cole is usually up on this sort of thing.